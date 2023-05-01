What country code does my phone have for VALORANT Premier account verification?

VALORANT players looking to test themselves in the game’s new Premier mode will need to complete a few steps and meet a small handful of requirements before they can start forming teams and signing up for weekly competition.

All Premier players need to have an account in good standing and need to have completed ranked placements at least once in their account’s lifetime, but they also need to verify their account via SMS verification.

By verifying your account via SMS verification, an extra level of security is added, but more importantly, it ties your account to an existing phone number to help deter cheating. If a cheater tries to make a new account using an already activated number, they can’t, and there’s a six-month cooldown on used numbers.

If you’re loading up Premier for the first time, you’ll be met with the task of verifying your account via SMS verification, and you might not know what country code to use with your phone number.

What is my country code for VALORANT?

The simplest way of finding your country code is to search for your country name and the phrase “country code” in Google. The correct country code for your country should appear at the top of the search results.

All country codes usable in VALORANT

Country Country Code Afghanistan 93 Albania 355 Algeria 213 American Samoa 1-684 Andorra 376 Angola 244 Anguilla 1-264 Antarctica 672 Antigua and Barbuda 1-268 Argentina 54 Armenia 374 Aruba 297 Australia 61 Austria 43 Azerbaijan 994 Bahamas 1-242 Bahrain 973 Bangladesh 880 Barbados 1-246 Belarus 375 Belgium 32 Belize 501 Benin 229 Bermuda 1-441 Bhutan 975 Bolivia 591 Bosnia and Herzegovina 387 Botswana 267 Brazil 55 British Indian Ocean Territory 246 British Virgin Islands 1-284 Brunei 673 Bulgaria 359 Burkina Faso 226 Burundi 257 Cambodia 855 Cameroon 237 Canada 1 Cape Verde 238 Cayman Islands 1-345 Central African Republic 236 Chad 235 Chile 56 China 86 Christmas Island 61 Cocos Islands 61 Colombia 57 Comoros 269 Cook Islands 682 Costa Rica 506 Croatia 385 Cuba 53 Curacao 599 Cyprus 357 Czech Republic 420 Democratic Republic of the Congo 243 Denmark 45 Djibouti 253 Dominica 1-767 Dominican Republic 1-809, 1-829, 1-849 East Timor 670 Ecuador 593 Egypt 20 El Salvador 503 Equatorial Guinea 240 Eritrea 291 Estonia 372 Ethiopia 251 Falkland Islands 500 Faroe Islands 298 Fiji 679 Finland 358 France 33 French Polynesia 689 Gabon 241 Gambia 220 Georgia 995 Germany 49 Ghana 233 Gibraltar 350 Greece 30 Greenland 299 Grenada 1-473 Guam 1-671 Guatemala 502 Guernsey 44-1481 Guinea 224 Guinea-Bissau 245 Guyana 592 Haiti 509 Honduras 504 Hong Kong 852 Hungary 36 Iceland 354 India 91 Indonesia 62 Iran 98 Iraq 964 Ireland 353 Isle of Man 44-1624 Israel 972 Italy 39 Ivory Coast 225 Jamaica 1-876 Japan 81 Jersey 44-1534 Jordan 962 Kazakhstan 7 Kenya 254 Kiribati 686 Kosovo 383 Kuwait 965 Kyrgyzstan 996 Laos 856 Latvia 371 Lebanon 961 Lesotho 266 Liberia 231 Libya 218 Liechtenstein 423 Lithuania 370 Luxembourg 352 Macau 853 Macedonia 389 Madagascar 261 Malawi 265 Malaysia 60 Maldives 960 Mali 223 Malta 356 Marshall Islands 692 Mauritania 222 Mauritius 230 Mayotte 262 Mexico 52 Micronesia 691 Moldova 373 Monaco 377 Mongolia 976 Montenegro 382 Montserrat 1-664 Morocco 212 Mozambique 258 Myanmar 95 Namibia 264 Nauru 674 Nepal 977 Netherlands 31 Netherlands Antilles 599 New Caledonia 687 New Zealand 64 Nicaragua 505 Niger 227 Nigeria 234 Niue 683 North Korea 850 Northern Mariana Islands 1-670 Norway 47 Oman 968 Pakistan 92 Palau 680 Palestine 970 Panama 507 Papua New Guinea 675 Paraguay 595 Peru 51 Philippines 63 Pitcairn 64 Poland 48 Portugal 351 Puerto Rico 1-787, 1-939 Qatar 974 Republic of the Congo 242 Reunion 262 Romania 40 Russia 7 Rwanda 250 Saint Barthelemy 590 Saint Helena 290 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1-869 Saint Lucia 1-758 Saint Martin 590 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 508 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-784 Samoa 685 San Marino 378 Sao Tome and Principe 239 Saudi Arabia 966 Senegal 221 Serbia 381 Seychelles 248 Sierra Leone 232 Singapore 65 Sint Maarten 1-721 Slovakia 421 Slovenia 386 Solomon Islands 677 Somalia 252 South Africa 27 South Korea 82 South Sudan 211 Spain 34 Sri Lanka 94 Sudan 249 Suriname 597 Svalbard and Jan Mayen 47 Swaziland 268 Sweden 46 Switzerland 41 Syria 963 Taiwan 886 Tajikistan 992 Tanzania 255 Thailand 66 Togo 228 Tokelau 690 Tonga 676 Trinidad and Tobago 1-868 Tunisia 216 Turkey 90 Turkmenistan 993 Turks and Caicos Islands 1-649 Tuvalu 688 U.S. Virgin Islands 1-340 Uganda 256 Ukraine 380 United Arab Emirates 971 United Kingdom 44 United States 1 Uruguay 598 Uzbekistan 998 Vanuatu 678 Vatican 379 Venezuela 58 Vietnam 84 Wallis and Futuna 681 Western Sahara 212 Yemen 967 Zambia 260 Zimbabwe 263 Data via CountryCode.org

What are country codes used for in VALORANT?

Country codes in VALORANT are used in the same way country codes are used normally, to designate which country a specific phone number is attributed to. They are most commonly used for placing calls internationally; someone in another country could very easily have your exact phone number, so a country code is used to distinguish the two.