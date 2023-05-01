What country code does my phone have for VALORANT Premier account verification?

VALORANT players looking to test themselves in the game’s new Premier mode will need to complete a few steps and meet a small handful of requirements before they can start forming teams and signing up for weekly competition.
All Premier players need to have an account in good standing and need to have completed ranked placements at least once in their account’s lifetime, but they also need to verify their account via SMS verification.
By verifying your account via SMS verification, an extra level of security is added, but more importantly, it ties your account to an existing phone number to help deter cheating. If a cheater tries to make a new account using an already activated number, they can’t, and there’s a six-month cooldown on used numbers.
If you’re loading up Premier for the first time, you’ll be met with the task of verifying your account via SMS verification, and you might not know what country code to use with your phone number.
What is my country code for VALORANT?
The simplest way of finding your country code is to search for your country name and the phrase “country code” in Google. The correct country code for your country should appear at the top of the search results.
All country codes usable in VALORANT
|Country
|Country Code
|Afghanistan
|93
|Albania
|355
|Algeria
|213
|American Samoa
|1-684
|Andorra
|376
|Angola
|244
|Anguilla
|1-264
|Antarctica
|672
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1-268
|Argentina
|54
|Armenia
|374
|Aruba
|297
|Australia
|61
|Austria
|43
|Azerbaijan
|994
|Bahamas
|1-242
|Bahrain
|973
|Bangladesh
|880
|Barbados
|1-246
|Belarus
|375
|Belgium
|32
|Belize
|501
|Benin
|229
|Bermuda
|1-441
|Bhutan
|975
|Bolivia
|591
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|387
|Botswana
|267
|Brazil
|55
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|246
|British Virgin Islands
|1-284
|Brunei
|673
|Bulgaria
|359
|Burkina Faso
|226
|Burundi
|257
|Cambodia
|855
|Cameroon
|237
|Canada
|1
|Cape Verde
|238
|Cayman Islands
|1-345
|Central African Republic
|236
|Chad
|235
|Chile
|56
|China
|86
|Christmas Island
|61
|Cocos Islands
|61
|Colombia
|57
|Comoros
|269
|Cook Islands
|682
|Costa Rica
|506
|Croatia
|385
|Cuba
|53
|Curacao
|599
|Cyprus
|357
|Czech Republic
|420
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|243
|Denmark
|45
|Djibouti
|253
|Dominica
|1-767
|Dominican Republic
|1-809, 1-829, 1-849
|East Timor
|670
|Ecuador
|593
|Egypt
|20
|El Salvador
|503
|Equatorial Guinea
|240
|Eritrea
|291
|Estonia
|372
|Ethiopia
|251
|Falkland Islands
|500
|Faroe Islands
|298
|Fiji
|679
|Finland
|358
|France
|33
|French Polynesia
|689
|Gabon
|241
|Gambia
|220
|Georgia
|995
|Germany
|49
|Ghana
|233
|Gibraltar
|350
|Greece
|30
|Greenland
|299
|Grenada
|1-473
|Guam
|1-671
|Guatemala
|502
|Guernsey
|44-1481
|Guinea
|224
|Guinea-Bissau
|245
|Guyana
|592
|Haiti
|509
|Honduras
|504
|Hong Kong
|852
|Hungary
|36
|Iceland
|354
|India
|91
|Indonesia
|62
|Iran
|98
|Iraq
|964
|Ireland
|353
|Isle of Man
|44-1624
|Israel
|972
|Italy
|39
|Ivory Coast
|225
|Jamaica
|1-876
|Japan
|81
|Jersey
|44-1534
|Jordan
|962
|Kazakhstan
|7
|Kenya
|254
|Kiribati
|686
|Kosovo
|383
|Kuwait
|965
|Kyrgyzstan
|996
|Laos
|856
|Latvia
|371
|Lebanon
|961
|Lesotho
|266
|Liberia
|231
|Libya
|218
|Liechtenstein
|423
|Lithuania
|370
|Luxembourg
|352
|Macau
|853
|Macedonia
|389
|Madagascar
|261
|Malawi
|265
|Malaysia
|60
|Maldives
|960
|Mali
|223
|Malta
|356
|Marshall Islands
|692
|Mauritania
|222
|Mauritius
|230
|Mayotte
|262
|Mexico
|52
|Micronesia
|691
|Moldova
|373
|Monaco
|377
|Mongolia
|976
|Montenegro
|382
|Montserrat
|1-664
|Morocco
|212
|Mozambique
|258
|Myanmar
|95
|Namibia
|264
|Nauru
|674
|Nepal
|977
|Netherlands
|31
|Netherlands Antilles
|599
|New Caledonia
|687
|New Zealand
|64
|Nicaragua
|505
|Niger
|227
|Nigeria
|234
|Niue
|683
|North Korea
|850
|Northern Mariana Islands
|1-670
|Norway
|47
|Oman
|968
|Pakistan
|92
|Palau
|680
|Palestine
|970
|Panama
|507
|Papua New Guinea
|675
|Paraguay
|595
|Peru
|51
|Philippines
|63
|Pitcairn
|64
|Poland
|48
|Portugal
|351
|Puerto Rico
|1-787, 1-939
|Qatar
|974
|Republic of the Congo
|242
|Reunion
|262
|Romania
|40
|Russia
|7
|Rwanda
|250
|Saint Barthelemy
|590
|Saint Helena
|290
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|1-869
|Saint Lucia
|1-758
|Saint Martin
|590
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|508
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1-784
|Samoa
|685
|San Marino
|378
|Sao Tome and Principe
|239
|Saudi Arabia
|966
|Senegal
|221
|Serbia
|381
|Seychelles
|248
|Sierra Leone
|232
|Singapore
|65
|Sint Maarten
|1-721
|Slovakia
|421
|Slovenia
|386
|Solomon Islands
|677
|Somalia
|252
|South Africa
|27
|South Korea
|82
|South Sudan
|211
|Spain
|34
|Sri Lanka
|94
|Sudan
|249
|Suriname
|597
|Svalbard and Jan Mayen
|47
|Swaziland
|268
|Sweden
|46
|Switzerland
|41
|Syria
|963
|Taiwan
|886
|Tajikistan
|992
|Tanzania
|255
|Thailand
|66
|Togo
|228
|Tokelau
|690
|Tonga
|676
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1-868
|Tunisia
|216
|Turkey
|90
|Turkmenistan
|993
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1-649
|Tuvalu
|688
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|1-340
|Uganda
|256
|Ukraine
|380
|United Arab Emirates
|971
|United Kingdom
|44
|United States
|1
|Uruguay
|598
|Uzbekistan
|998
|Vanuatu
|678
|Vatican
|379
|Venezuela
|58
|Vietnam
|84
|Wallis and Futuna
|681
|Western Sahara
|212
|Yemen
|967
|Zambia
|260
|Zimbabwe
|263
What are country codes used for in VALORANT?
Country codes in VALORANT are used in the same way country codes are used normally, to designate which country a specific phone number is attributed to. They are most commonly used for placing calls internationally; someone in another country could very easily have your exact phone number, so a country code is used to distinguish the two.