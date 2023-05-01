What country code does my phone have for VALORANT Premier account verification?

Get verified—and it doesn't cost $8.

Killjoy in the SHATTERED cinematic for Episode 5. From VALORANT.
Image via Riot Games

VALORANT players looking to test themselves in the game’s new Premier mode will need to complete a few steps and meet a small handful of requirements before they can start forming teams and signing up for weekly competition.

All Premier players need to have an account in good standing and need to have completed ranked placements at least once in their account’s lifetime, but they also need to verify their account via SMS verification.

Related: What is VALORANT Premier? How to play, team creation & more

By verifying your account via SMS verification, an extra level of security is added, but more importantly, it ties your account to an existing phone number to help deter cheating. If a cheater tries to make a new account using an already activated number, they can’t, and there’s a six-month cooldown on used numbers.

If you’re loading up Premier for the first time, you’ll be met with the task of verifying your account via SMS verification, and you might not know what country code to use with your phone number.

What is my country code for VALORANT?

The simplest way of finding your country code is to search for your country name and the phrase “country code” in Google. The correct country code for your country should appear at the top of the search results.

All country codes usable in VALORANT

CountryCountry Code
Afghanistan93
Albania355
Algeria213
American Samoa1-684
Andorra376
Angola244
Anguilla1-264
Antarctica672
Antigua and Barbuda1-268
Argentina54
Armenia374
Aruba297
Australia61
Austria43
Azerbaijan994
Bahamas1-242
Bahrain973
Bangladesh880
Barbados1-246
Belarus375
Belgium32
Belize501
Benin229
Bermuda1-441
Bhutan975
Bolivia591
Bosnia and Herzegovina387
Botswana267
Brazil55
British Indian Ocean Territory246
British Virgin Islands1-284
Brunei673
Bulgaria359
Burkina Faso226
Burundi257
Cambodia855
Cameroon237
Canada1
Cape Verde238
Cayman Islands1-345
Central African Republic236
Chad235
Chile56
China86
Christmas Island61
Cocos Islands61
Colombia57
Comoros269
Cook Islands682
Costa Rica506
Croatia385
Cuba53
Curacao599
Cyprus357
Czech Republic420
Democratic Republic of the Congo243
Denmark45
Djibouti253
Dominica1-767
Dominican Republic1-809, 1-829, 1-849
East Timor670
Ecuador593
Egypt20
El Salvador503
Equatorial Guinea240
Eritrea291
Estonia372
Ethiopia251
Falkland Islands500
Faroe Islands298
Fiji679
Finland358
France33
French Polynesia689
Gabon241
Gambia220
Georgia995
Germany49
Ghana233
Gibraltar350
Greece30
Greenland299
Grenada1-473
Guam1-671
Guatemala502
Guernsey44-1481
Guinea224
Guinea-Bissau245
Guyana592
Haiti509
Honduras504
Hong Kong852
Hungary36
Iceland354
India91
Indonesia62
Iran98
Iraq964
Ireland353
Isle of Man44-1624
Israel972
Italy39
Ivory Coast225
Jamaica1-876
Japan81
Jersey44-1534
Jordan962
Kazakhstan7
Kenya254
Kiribati686
Kosovo383
Kuwait965
Kyrgyzstan996
Laos856
Latvia371
Lebanon961
Lesotho266
Liberia231
Libya218
Liechtenstein423
Lithuania370
Luxembourg352
Macau853
Macedonia389
Madagascar261
Malawi265
Malaysia60
Maldives960
Mali223
Malta356
Marshall Islands692
Mauritania222
Mauritius230
Mayotte262
Mexico52
Micronesia691
Moldova373
Monaco377
Mongolia976
Montenegro382
Montserrat1-664
Morocco212
Mozambique258
Myanmar95
Namibia264
Nauru674
Nepal977
Netherlands31
Netherlands Antilles599
New Caledonia687
New Zealand64
Nicaragua505
Niger227
Nigeria234
Niue683
North Korea850
Northern Mariana Islands1-670
Norway47
Oman968
Pakistan92
Palau680
Palestine970
Panama507
Papua New Guinea675
Paraguay595
Peru51
Philippines63
Pitcairn64
Poland48
Portugal351
Puerto Rico1-787, 1-939
Qatar974
Republic of the Congo242
Reunion262
Romania40
Russia7
Rwanda250
Saint Barthelemy590
Saint Helena290
Saint Kitts and Nevis1-869
Saint Lucia1-758
Saint Martin590
Saint Pierre and Miquelon508
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines1-784
Samoa685
San Marino378
Sao Tome and Principe239
Saudi Arabia966
Senegal221
Serbia381
Seychelles248
Sierra Leone232
Singapore65
Sint Maarten1-721
Slovakia421
Slovenia386
Solomon Islands677
Somalia252
South Africa27
South Korea82
South Sudan211
Spain34
Sri Lanka94
Sudan249
Suriname597
Svalbard and Jan Mayen47
Swaziland268
Sweden46
Switzerland41
Syria963
Taiwan886
Tajikistan992
Tanzania255
Thailand66
Togo228
Tokelau690
Tonga676
Trinidad and Tobago1-868
Tunisia216
Turkey90
Turkmenistan993
Turks and Caicos Islands1-649
Tuvalu688
U.S. Virgin Islands1-340
Uganda256
Ukraine380
United Arab Emirates971
United Kingdom44
United States1
Uruguay598
Uzbekistan998
Vanuatu678
Vatican379
Venezuela58
Vietnam84
Wallis and Futuna681
Western Sahara212
Yemen967
Zambia260
Zimbabwe263
Data via CountryCode.org

What are country codes used for in VALORANT?

Country codes in VALORANT are used in the same way country codes are used normally, to designate which country a specific phone number is attributed to. They are most commonly used for placing calls internationally; someone in another country could very easily have your exact phone number, so a country code is used to distinguish the two.