VALORANT Premier, a new mode that will eventually become Riot Games’ only path-to-pro for its FPS title, will launch in open beta worldwide on April 25, and the developer has laid out all the requirements players must fulfill in order to become eligible to play it.

If you wish to play Premier once the mode is available in VALORANT, there are three steps you must take before joining or creating your own team to start climbing the ladder. Here is everything you need to know to become eligible for Premier.

All VALORANT Premier play requirements

The enrollment process kicks off on April 25 and last until April 28. The three eligibility steps to play Premier are:

Players must have a verified account upon joining or creating a team. If you haven’t done this already, you’ll need to verify your VALORANT account through SMS verification. Open the VALORANT client, head to the Premier tab, and click “Verify” in the “Verify Panel” on the right. Insert your country code, followed by your area code, and your phone number. If you’re unsure what your country code is, you can find it here. Riot will send a code through SMS and after you enter that code, your account will be verified.

Players must have completed Ranked Placements in at least one Act in VALORANT in the account they wish to play Premier.

The account in question must be in good standing.

After you have completed these two steps, you’ll become eligible to create a team or join an existing team in VALORANT Premier. The teams can have up to seven players and the division you get to play will be based on the MMR of the top five players of the team.

Once the enrollment phase is done and players have selected the region they want to compete it, the Premier players will play up to two matches a week. The beta will conclude with a playoff tournament for each division on the final day of the open beta on May 21. The mode is expected to fully launch in August after VCT Champions in Los Angeles is concluded.