‘Your 2022 LoL Rewind’: Billion-game database gives players an in-depth yearly LoL recap

How many keypresses did you make in League last year?

For those searching for an in-depth recap of their last calendar year in League of Legends, you’re in luck. A third-party team has created a webpage that acts as a Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay for your League career, providing plenty of stats to display just how good—or bad—of a player you’ve been.

The site YearIn.lol was launched on July 8 and utilizes Riot Games’ League API to display a variety of a player’s stats in creative and unique ways, from your total time spent dead to a count of how many keys you pressed over the course of 2022. So far, the League community is loving it.

In my defense, I play Dota! Image via YearIn.lol

Alongside a base set of statistics, the site also includes over 40 leaderboards using the numbers generated by the API, with those top charts sortable by specific champions. Developers even added a setting to connect multiple accounts and generate total numbers taking all linked characters into account.

In all, over a billion games of League were tracked, and while some figures have been a little off, it’s an impressive recap of a year of League for the average player. Many die-hards shared their recaps in the site’s Reddit thread, with some lamenting at how much real-time they had spent dead.

The data revealed “CYáo”, a player from Western Europe, topped the total games with an astonishing 14,257 matches played—99 percent of which were played in ARAM.

Fans had been pleading with Riot to add more detail to the official League recap sent to players via email at the end of each year, but with such an abundance of statistics provided by YearIn.lol, most won’t want to go back.

The team behind the site has already confirmed the product will be ready for 2023 at the end of this year, with plans to split 2024 by each season for those wanting a more refined set of data.

In the meantime, the dev team will be tracking your numbers and preparing your infographic for 2023. If you’re looking to improve your statistics to share a better infographic with friends, now’s the time to get into League.

