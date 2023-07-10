How to view your YearIn.LoL League of Legends stats

How would you like to know how long you spent waiting to respawn at the fountain in League of Legends last year? Or perhaps how many keypresses you made? What about just how many—or how few—champions you actually played in the last 12 months?

Third-party stats tracking site YearIn.lol has recently scraped over a billion matches of League and compiled basically every known stat in the book to create a personalized infographic, similar to Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Rewind—but for your annual League career. Also included on the site are a collection of leaderboards, allowing you to see where you stack up against the best (or worst) in the world.

For those with multiple accounts, you can link them to generate a full page combined into one easy-to-view page, which you can share with friends.

How to view individual League stats in YearIn.lol

First, open your web browser and head to yearin.lol and press the Let the Timewarp Begin button.

YearIn.lol features a simple and easy-to-use interface. Screenshot by Dot Esports YearIn.lol features a simple and easy-to-use interface. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re just wanting to find out information for one account, simply enter your Riot Games Summoner name, then select the server you play on. Then just press the Let the Timewarp Begin button again and you’re off.

It might take a few seconds for your information to load, but once it has, your Summoner icon and border will be displayed. If this matches your current icon and border, you’ll know you have the right account.

After your champion background is loaded, you’ll be able to scroll down and view all your League statistics for the year (2022, in this case). Before scrolling, if you wish to refine your search results, simply click the cogwheel button and adjust the search settings.

Once it’s loaded, simply scroll down and enjoy the show. Screenshot by Dot Esports The infographic at the bottom can be downloaded and shared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the very bottom of the page, after each individual stat is shown to you, your infographic will be displayed. Clicking the Regenerate button will refresh the data if you’ve made any changes to the search parameters above. Otherwise, you can click the Download button to download a high-definition copy of your infographic to share with friends.

How to view your League stats for multiple accounts in YearIn.lol

So you’ve got a few alternate or smurf League accounts and you want to combine all those interesting stats together? YearIn.lol can do that too, giving you an all-in-one infographic for all your selected accounts.

To do this, click the “I have multiple accounts” option below the entry box, then enter the Summoner name and region for each. You can add up to 12 accounts for a search. Afterward, hit the timewarp button again and wait for the results to load.

Entering multiple accounts will combine the stats together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this stage, YearIn.lol will display statistics for 2022, but the devs confirmed they’re working on 2023 stats and will likely provide an update as the year draws to a close.

