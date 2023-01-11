How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap

Here's how to ensure you get the email from Riot that includes all of your 2022 League stats.

Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend.

Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their yearly recaps, complete with their stats from last year. The League yearly recap can be found in the email inbox that you use to log into your League of Legends account.

The 2022 League yearly recap includes all of your in-game statistics from the previous year, including your KDA, first blood percentage, total vision score, and more. The recap also shows how your stats compare to the rest of the League player base.

How to enable emails from Riot Games

To ensure that a 2022 League recap ends up in your email’s inbox, head to your Riot account management page and check off the “Communication from Riot Games” box. As long as that box is checked off, you’ll be eligible to receive emails from Riot, which will in turn give you access to your League annual recap.

To see your yearly League recap, log into the email address that’s associated with your League account. You should have an email from Riot waiting for you in your inbox. If you don’t have the email from Riot in your account, don’t worry, you’ll get it eventually as long as you have Riot emails enabled on your account.

The timing window for each player’s receiving of the League 2022 recap isn’t uniform, meaning someone else may get their email from Riot at an earlier or later date than you.