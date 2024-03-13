How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid

After exciting VCT Kickoff action across all four international VALORANT leagues, the top teams from each league are all heading to Madrid, Spain for the first Masters event of the 2024 season. Those watching at home will be able to get in on the action themselves.

While this first Masters event features a smaller and shorter format than usual, there’s going to be no shortage of action between the top teams. Many of these teams are among those with the biggest fanbases in all of VALORANT, meaning there will be plenty of eyes on the highest tier of competitive play. A drops system will also be in play, meaning the potential for even more viewers.

Here’s how you can earn VALORANT item drops by watching Masters Madrid.

1) Connect your Riot account to Twitch and YouTube

Viewers can connect their Riot account to both Twitch and YouTube, and should be able to earn drops on either platform, since both support drops.

On Twitch, go to the settings menu and find the Connections tab. You should see Riot Games, and a purple Connect button if you’re not already connected. Hit Connect and a Riot log in prompt will appear. Log in and it should say connected after.

On YouTube, click on your profile icon and select Settings. Under the Settings menu, select Connected apps and scroll down to Riot Games. Hit Continue and a Riot login prompt should appear. Log in and the Riot Games section under Connected apps should now read “Connected.” You may have to click Connect again after you log into Riot.

2) Watch any live match and the grand final to earn both drops

Tune into any live match during Masters Madrid to receive the “Ñ” in-game title. You should receive a prompt on Twitch or YouTube to claim your drop, and it should then appear in-game after you complete the claim.

During the grand final match on March 24, tune in to receive the “VCT Push Up” player card. Prior to the grand final should be the official preview/debut of the next VALORANT agent, the controller known as Agent 25.