Everything you need to know about 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavik

VALORANT teams from across the world have spent the last months fighting through open and closed qualifiers leading up to the first international tournament of 2022. VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Masters begins on April 10 and takes place in the same location it did a year ago in Reykjavík, Iceland.

There are 12 teams from seven different regions competing at Masters Reykjavík. For some players, this is their first time competing internationally and for others, it is one of their many appearances on the big stage. Of the 12 teams competing, two teams are from North America, three are representing Europe, two are from the Asia Pacific region and one team is representing both Korea and Japan this year. There will also be teams from Latin America and Brazil competing in the tournament, but the final count for each region has not been determined yet.

Masters Reykjavík kicks off on April 10 with the group stage of the event. Eight teams will be broken up into two groups of four in a double-elimination style bracket. From there, two teams from each group will come out victorious and join the four teams that were spared from the group stage. The top-seeded team from EMEA, NA, APAC, and Brazil/LATAM have bypassed the group stage and earned an automatic invitation to the playoff stage of the event.

Once at the playoff stage, the remaining eight teams will compete in another double-elimination bracket. Two weeks after the games begin, Masters Reykjavík concludes on Sunday, April 24. The top four teams from the event will each receive a varying amount of points on top of their prize money, which will count toward which teams qualify for VALORANT Champions at the end of the year.