Every new VALORANT knife and weapon skin added in 2024

Who doesn’t want to be unique? Well, VALORANT has you covered with hundreds of fresh skins to keep its weapons fresh and allow you to apply that personal touch before heading out into battle.

If you’ve been playing VALORANT for a while you’ll know that skins are regularly added to the game, so it can be quite daunting to keep track of everything on offer. With so many different looks on rotation, it’s easy to forget which ones are new, and what is an old cosmetic simply making its way back into the store.

To help out we’ve compiled a list of every new addition to VALORANT in 2024, so that as the year progresses you can check back and get an idea of what exactly has been added to the game. This list will include both weapon skins and knife skins, so basically all of the most popular cosmetics in VALORANT.

All weapon skins added to VALORANT in 2024

One of VALORANT’s most fun skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, VALORANT has added plenty of new looks for your guns in 2024, and Riot won’t be stopping anytime soon. There will be a lot of new skins added to the game this year so to help keep things in order, we’ve listed the lot separated into their own unique set.

These cosmetic sets were likely either launched as part of a battle pass in 2024 or as its own complete collection in the store. Of course, if there are any other unique cosmetics launched in a different way, they’ll also be included in our list.

If you’re after something for a specific weapon we suggest using your browser’s search function to highlight what you’re after. And if you’re after knives, those will be listed below this weapons list completely separately, so make sure you take a peak.

The Kuronami skin set Sheriff Marshal Spectre Vandal

The Fiber Optic skin set Classic Marshal Spectre Ghost

The Tactiplay skin set Phantom Bulldog Odin Stinger

The Guardrail skin set Vandal Frenzy Guardian Shorty



All knife skins added to VALORANT in 2024

These look mighty sharp. Screenshot by Dot Esports There’s nothing stronger than a hammer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knives have always been the most popular part of VALORANT’s cosmetic offerings and 2024 has already seen some of the best and most unique additions to date. Below you’ll find a list of each new melee weapon added this year, so make sure you have your RP ready.

Kuronami No Yaiba (Double Kunai)

(Double Kunai) Guardrail Hammer

These lists of weapons will be updated as more new looks join the game so if you’re planning on keeping up with all of VALORANT’s new swag in 2024, make sure to check back regularly.