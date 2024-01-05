All items in VALORANT’s Episode 8 battle pass

Welcome to the new year, agents. Riot Games has finally introduced VALORANT‘s eighth Episode, and it is filled with a ton of new content, a new competitive map rotation, and a battle pass that has plenty to discover.

As usual, this battle pass costs 1,000 VP with 15 free rewards to gain over the course of the 10 tracks and epilogue. There are, however, 40 rewards for paid version of the pass, with the Guardrail Hammer as the featured melee weapon.

The Guardrail collection and Fiber Optic collection highlight this pass, along with multiple sprays, gun buddies, and player cards to choose from. This episode will also have the long-awaited Kuronami skin bundle, the new Outlaw sniper rifle, and the game’s latest competitive map rotation with a revamped Icebox back in the lineup.

If you aren’t looking to drop too much money this season, however, here are all the items in the VALORANT episode eight battle pass.

All items in VALORANT Episode Eight battle pass

Level One

Fiber Optic Classic.

Music Electric buddy.

Fiber Optic card.

Guardrail Shorty.

Shot in the Dark.

Scattered title.

Level two

Cup o' Crown spray.

Let's Rotate spray.

Tactiplay card.

Tactiplay Stinger.

Ep. 8 // 1 Coin buddy.

Level three

Guardrail card.

Elegant Evade spray.

Miss Spots buddy.

Guardrail Frenzy.

No Chill title.

Level four

Fiber Optic Spectre.

Nothing Stays Hidden card.

Did You Drop This? spray.

Tactiplay Odin.

Hearts Array spray.

Level five

Hold Back spray.

Potted Pal buddy.

Just Another Wave spray.

Tactiplay Phantom.

Perfectly In Tune card.

Level six

Shocked Spark spray.

Make It Rain spray.

Synced Swag card.

Fiber Optic Marshal.

Shoot Here buddy.

Level seven

Portfolio card.

Sunny Side buddy.

Another Dream Team spray.

Guardrail Guardian.

No Shot title.

Level eight

Tactiplay spray.

Hula Bear buddy.

Unstoppable Gekko card.

Tactiplay Bulldog.

Journey Bear spray.

Level nine

Versus // Viper + Omen card.

Scribble Blade Storm spray.

Savory Spice spray.

Guardrail Vandal.

Flash Blades buddy.

Level 10

Cuteness Overload spray.

Ducky on Swing buddy.

You Wanna Bet? card.

Guardrail Hammer.

Fiber Optic Ghost.

Chrysalis card.

Epilogue

Epilogue: Sunny Side buddy.