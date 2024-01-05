All items in VALORANT’s Episode 8 battle pass

Load up for the new year.

Colored Outlaw weapon skins in VALORANT.
Welcome to the new year, agents. Riot Games has finally introduced VALORANT‘s eighth Episode, and it is filled with a ton of new content, a new competitive map rotation, and a battle pass that has plenty to discover.

As usual, this battle pass costs 1,000 VP with 15 free rewards to gain over the course of the 10 tracks and epilogue. There are, however, 40 rewards for paid version of the pass, with the Guardrail Hammer as the featured melee weapon.

The Guardrail collection and Fiber Optic collection highlight this pass, along with multiple sprays, gun buddies, and player cards to choose from. This episode will also have the long-awaited Kuronami skin bundle, the new Outlaw sniper rifle, and the game’s latest competitive map rotation with a revamped Icebox back in the lineup.

If you aren’t looking to drop too much money this season, however, here are all the items in the VALORANT episode eight battle pass.

All items in VALORANT Episode Eight battle pass

Level One

The Fiber Optic Classic in VALORANT.
Fiber Optic Classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Music Electric buddy in VALORANT.
Music Electric buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Fiber Optic card in VALORANT.
Fiber Optic card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Guardrail Shorty in VALORANT.
Guardrail Shorty. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Shot in the Dark card in VALORANT.
Shot in the Dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Scattered title in VALORANT.
Scattered title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cup o' Crown spray in VALORANT.
Cup o’ Crown spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Let's Rotate spray in VALORANT.
Let’s Rotate spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Tactiplay card in VALORANT.
Tactiplay card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Tactiplay Stinger in VALORANT.
Tactiplay Stinger. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Ep. 8 // 1 Coin buddy in VALORANT.
Ep. 8 // 1 Coin buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level three

The Guardrail card in VALORANT.
Guardrail card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Elegant Evade spray in VALORANT.
Elegant Evade spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Miss Spots buddy in VALORANT.
Miss Spots buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Guardrail Frenzy in VALORANT.
Guardrail Frenzy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The No Chill title in VALORANT.
No Chill title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level four

The Fiber Optic Spectre in VALORANT.
Fiber Optic Spectre. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Did You Drop This? spray in VALORANT.
Nothing Stays Hidden card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Did You Drop This? spray in VALORANT.
Did You Drop This? spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Tactiplay Odin in VALORANT.
Tactiplay Odin. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Hearts Array spray in VALORANT.
Hearts Array spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level five

The Hold Back spray in VALORANT.
Hold Back spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Potted Pal buddy in VALORANT.
Potted Pal buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Just Another Wave spray in VALORANT.
Just Another Wave spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Tactiplay Phantom in VALORANT.
Tactiplay Phantom. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Perfectly In Tune card in VALORANT.
Perfectly In Tune card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level six

The Shocked Spark spray in VALORANT.
Shocked Spark spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Make It Rain spray in VALORANT.
Make It Rain spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Synced Swag card in VALORANT.
Synced Swag card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Fiber Optic Marshal in VALORANT.
Fiber Optic Marshal. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Shoot Here buddy in VALORANT.
Shoot Here buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level seven

The Portfolio card in VALORANT.
Portfolio card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Sunny Side buddy in VALORANT.
Sunny Side buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Another Dream Team spray in VALORANT.
Another Dream Team spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Guardrail Guardian in VALORANT.
Guardrail Guardian. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The No Shot title in VALORANT.
No Shot title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level eight

The Tactiplay spray in VALORANT.
Tactiplay spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Hula Bear buddy in VALORANT.
Hula Bear buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Unstoppable Gekko card in VALORANT.
Unstoppable Gekko card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Tactiplay Bulldog in VALORANT.
Tactiplay Bulldog. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Journey Bear spray in VALORANT.
Journey Bear spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level nine

The Versus // Viper + Omen card in VALORANT.
Versus // Viper + Omen card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Scribble Blade Storm spray in VALORANT.
Scribble Blade Storm spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Savory Spice spray in VALORANT.
Savory Spice spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Guardrail Vandal in VALORANT.
Guardrail Vandal. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Flash Blades buddy in VALORANT.
Flash Blades buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level 10

The Cuteness Overload spray in VALORANT.
Cuteness Overload spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Ducky on Swing buddy in VALORANT.
Ducky on Swing buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The You Wanna Bet card in VALORANT.
You Wanna Bet? card. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Guardrail Hammer in VALORANT.
Guardrail Hammer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Fiber Optic Ghost in VALORANT.
Fiber Optic Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Chrysalis card in VALORANT.
Chrysalis card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epilogue

The Epilogue: Sunny Side buddy in VALORANT.
Epilogue: Sunny Side buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Epilogue: Synced Swag card in VALORANT.
Epilogue: Synced Swag card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

