All items in VALORANT’s Episode 8 battle pass

Welcome to the new year, agents. Riot Games has finally introduced VALORANT‘s eighth Episode, and it is filled with a ton of new content, a new competitive map rotation, and a battle pass that has plenty to discover.
As usual, this battle pass costs 1,000 VP with 15 free rewards to gain over the course of the 10 tracks and epilogue. There are, however, 40 rewards for paid version of the pass, with the Guardrail Hammer as the featured melee weapon.
The Guardrail collection and Fiber Optic collection highlight this pass, along with multiple sprays, gun buddies, and player cards to choose from. This episode will also have the long-awaited Kuronami skin bundle, the new Outlaw sniper rifle, and the game’s latest competitive map rotation with a revamped Icebox back in the lineup.
If you aren’t looking to drop too much money this season, however, here are all the items in the VALORANT episode eight battle pass.
All items in VALORANT Episode Eight battle pass
Level One
Level One
Level three
Level four
Level five
Level six
Level seven
Level eight
Level nine
Level 10
Epilogue
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.