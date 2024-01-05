Official VALORANT Outlaw details: Fire rate, damage, price, and more

After rampant leaks and speculation, the first new weapon in VALORANT is set to arrive via the Outlaw, a two-shot sniper rifle that’s meant to bridge the gap between the cheaper Marshal and the expensive Operator.

Before it’s even been released, fans have been wondering what to make of the new weapon after seeing the leaked footage and stats. At long last, though, the Outlaw is almost officially here, and we can take a closer look at how it works and how impactful it will be.

Outlaw features and price

Two shots fired means twice as long spent reloading. Image via Riot Games

The Outlaw is a semi-automatic sniper rifle with a two-slug magazine, with 12 total slugs. The slugs cannot be fired at the same time, but slugs can be fired in rapid succession. The weapon can be reloaded after firing just one slug, which takes up less time than reloading after firing both slugs. While the player is forced to exit zoom after firing a shot with the Marshal or Operator, you stay zoomed in while firing the Outlaw.

According to the devs, they felt there was a clear opportunity to fill the need for “a mid price, lethal sniper rifle” with powerful shots, but a long reload that provides a window of opportunity for opposing players. The inspiration was “Shorty if it were a sniper.” The devs expect the weapon to affect the meta by making teams reconsider buying light armor.

The Outlaw costs 2,400 credits, compared to the 950 cost of the Marshal and the 4,700 cost of the Operator.

Outlaw damage values

Bang. Image via Riot Games

The Outlaw deals 250 damage to the head, 140 to the body, and 119 damage to the leg. Legshots will kill unarmored enemies, body shots will kill unarmored and light-armored enemies, and headshots will kill any enemy.

If shot through a wall, the Outlaw slug will still deal 125 damage with a body shot, meaning even wall bangs will kill enemies with light armor.

Outlaw skins

Pretty colors. Image via Riot Games

When the Outlaw is released, players will be able to buy the Throwback Pack: Outlaw bundle from the store, which will feature Ego and Prism skins for the Outlaw. Prism will also feature color variants. The bundle will cost 2,230 VALORANT Points.

As gun skins with animations, VFX, and custom audio usually take between 18 to 24 months to make, only a few basic skins are available now, but more skins are certainly on the way.

The Outlaw will officially join the arsenal of VALORANT weapons with the launch of Episode Eight on Jan. 9.