Leaked VALORANT footage highlights new Outlaw sniper’s destructive potential

In a new set of early access leaks, VALORANT players have gotten their first look at the game’s upcoming sniper rifle, the Outlaw.

According to several recorded videos from coach Daniel “yaotziN” Roczniak, which were shared on X (formerly Twitter), the weapon can fire two bullets in quick succession before needing to be reloaded and deals a whopping 140 damage to the body, 238 damage with headshots, and 119 damage with a legshot. Additionally, it can destroy a variety of utility abilities in one shot, such as Gekko’s Wingman, Sova’s Owl Drone, Raze’s Boom Bot, Skye’s Trailblazer, and her Seeker ultimate.

OUTLAW – Super Early Access Footage

▫️ very high wall penetration

▫️ 140 to HS

▫️ 125 through the wall

▫️ 119 to leg

▫️ strong hip fire (noscope)

▫️ reloading 1 bullet is faster than reloading 2

▫️ you can break KJ ultimate with 3 bullets pic.twitter.com/uE5Ypz7cmZ — ʏʌᴏᴛᴢɪN.神 (@yaotziN_twitch) January 4, 2024

Gekko’s ultimate ability, Thrash, also dies in two shots from this sniper rifle, while Harbor’s Cove shield can be broken in four hits, Sage’s Ice Wall drops in six, Killjoy’s Lockdown breaks in three shots, and Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh orb drops if you can hit it nine times.

It will be the first new weapon in VALORANT since the game’s debut and could cause a massive shift in the meta for both competitive and solo queue play. Since the new weapon deals so much damage at a fraction of the cost of an Operator sniper rifle, players might opt to save money by buying the Outlaw to hold longer sight lines.

This also allows agents with higher ability prices to buy a longer-ranged weapon that can still decimate players with its destructive damage numbers. On a save, for example, any unarmored or light-armored enemies will be blasted away by an Outlaw since it deals 140 damage to the body alone.

Full armor buys aren’t safe either, since it’ll leave any players hit with a lowly 10 health left to their name. There are relative downsides to this weapon, including the constant need to reload after firing two shots, but since the weapon fires rather quickly, there’s a good chance you can instantly kill an enemy on a full buy if you have good enough aim.

The Outlaw is supposedly hitting live servers in VALORANT Patch 8.0, alongside the sweeping changes to Icebox and Lotus as the new competitive map rotation begins.