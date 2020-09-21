ESL adds SEA VALORANT tournament

The SEA region is getting its own tournament with a solid prize pool.

If you’re an aspiring VALORANT pro in the SEA region, you’re in luck. ESL announced today that it’s hosting a $10,000 tournament in the region later this fall.

There will be four qualifiers and a total of two monthly finals before the grand finals on Nov. 27 to 29.

We are excited to announce the ESL Community Clash – Valorant, presented by Intel.



4️⃣ Qualifiers -> 2️⃣ Monthly Finals -> Grand Finals

With a total prize pool of US$10,000, the ESL Community Clash is open to all teams in Southeast Asia! Find out more:



The winner of the tournament will receive $4,000. The runners-up prize will be $2,400, while third place will take home $1,400.

VALORANT is making quite a splash in esports during its infancy. The highly-touted FaZe Invitational notched 170,000 peak viewership on Twitch in August and inter-regional rivalries are already forming between teams.

In Europe, G2 Esports reign supreme. They’ve taken home every single VALORANT Ignition series win to date. In North America, the budding Sentinels vs. TSM rivalry has brought flavor to the new esport. Both teams have had their periods of dominance and their hotly-contested bouts with each other have been instrumental in generating hype around the scene.

While it hasn’t completely dominated its competition yet, VALORANT is well on its way to becoming a top-tier esport. It’s getting good viewership numbers in its pre-LAN infancy and the professional scene is beginning to generate storylines that fans can follow over the course of the tournaments.

ESL’s involvement in the SEA region is just another notch in VALORANT’s belt. While it’s not an official part of the Ignition series, if ESL wants in on your esport, you know it’s doing something right.