EMEA VCT Stage 2 Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

Following the conclusion of VCT Champions 2021, the attention of the competitive VALORANT world was drawn to the EMEA region after their impressive overall showing at the first ever world championship. But everything that could go wrong did at the 2022 EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers main event. Matches were postponed due to the Ukraine crisis, the winners in FPX were unable to attend Masters, and only one EMEA team finished even in the top six in Iceland.

The 12 teams competing in the main event of the second stage will now have to put all that behind them. And given the showing by the region at Masters Reykjavík, the door has been opened even more for any team to make a deep run in this stage and lock in a Champions spot.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the EMEA VCT Challengers Two main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Teams and groups

Here are the 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Stage Two Challengers main event.

FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Team Liquid

M3 Champions

Guild Esports

Natus Vincere

BBL Esports

OG LDN UTD

Acend

FOKUS

BIG

With the exception of FOKUS and BIG, all the EMEA teams retained their spots in the VCT Stage Two Challengers main event by avoiding the relegation spot during Stage One. BIG finished last in their group with a 0-5 record but reclaimed their spot in the Promotion Tournament, where VRL DACH winner FOKUS also claimed their spot.

Format

The format for EMEA VCT Stage Two Challengers follows the same format as Stage One. The teams will compete in a round-robin group stage to determine the standings for the playoffs, with the top three teams from each group advancing. The playoffs are a six-team double-elimination bracket, with the top seed from each group starting in the second round of the upper bracket.

All matches are best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand final of the playoffs, which will be best-of-five.

Unlike last stage, there is no relegation since this is the last stage of the year.

Group stage

Group A standings

Team Record G2 1-0 Fnatic 1-0 Acend 1-0 FPX 0-1 OG LDN UTD 0-1 FOKUS 0-1

Group B standings

Team Record Liquid 2-0 Guild 1-0 BBL 1-1 Na’Vi 0-1 M3C 0-1 BIG 0-1

Group stage schedule and results

May 13

BBL def. Na’Vi (Na’Vi 13-6 Ascent, BBL 18-16 Icebox, BBL 13-6 Fracture)

Acend def. OG (Acend 13-7 Icebox, Acend 14-12 Split)

May 14

Fnatic def. FPX (Fnatic 13-3 Fracture, FPX 13-5 Ascent, Fnatic 13-10 Icebox)

Liquid def. BIG (Liquid 13-5 Icebox, Liquid 13-7 Split)

May 15

Guild def. M3C (Guild 13-9 Ascent, Guild 13-6 Haven)

G2 def. FOKUS (G2 14-12 Fracture, G2 13-11 Icebox)

May 20

9am CT: Liquid def. BBL (Liquid 16-14 Fracture, Liquid 13-9 Split)

12pm CT: OG vs. Fnatic (LIVE on Haven)

May 21

9am CT: FPX vs. G2

12pm CT: BIG vs. Guild

May 22

9am CT: Na’Vi vs. M3C

12pm CT: FOKUS vs. Acend

May 27

9am CT: Liquid vs. Guild

12pm CT: OG vs. G2

May 28

9am CT: BIG vs. Na’Vi

12pm CT: Acend vs. Fnatic

May 29

9am CT: BBL vs. M3C

12pm CT: FOKUS vs. FPX

June 3

9am CT: Acend vs. G2

12pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Liquid

June 4

9am CT: BIG vs. M3C

12pm CT: OG vs. FPX

June 5

9am CT: BBL vs. Guild

12pm CT: FOKUS vs. Fnatic

June 10

9am CT: Acend vs. FPX

12pm CT: M3C vs. Liquid

June 11

9am CT: Na’Vi vs. Guild

12pm CT: FOKUS vs. OG

June 12