XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster

XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.

Katsumi was a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. With the core of Cloud9 White, they established a dynasty that will forever be remembered, winning six consecutive Game Changers titles. Despite their prolonged success in North America, Cloud9 White faltered in the first Game Changers international LAN, finishing in fourth place.

XSET Purple failed to establish themselves as a contender throughout the 2022 Game Changers season. Only managing to qualify once for the main event, where they finished a tie for sixth. In the past month, XSET Purple has allowed its roster to search for other options heading into 2023.

With the addition of Bob and katsumi, they will aim to compete with the likes of Shopify Rebellion and VersionX to claim the title of North America’s best.