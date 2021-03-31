Best VALORANT agents to run on Bind

Bind has been a VALORANT mainstay since the original beta. And until there are more maps in the game, you’re going to have to learn how to play it.

Here's the best agent composition to run on Bind, based on the agents seen most frequently during the NA VCT Masters One tournament.

Omen

Raze

Sova

Cypher

Phoenix/Jett

Omen is strong for obvious reasons. His utility is nearly unmatched on the map. From Paranoia to Dark Cover, he has so many uses, including blocking Operator angles and flashing his teammates in.

Raze was also a near-universal pick during NA VCT Masters One. She can clear many corners and she has some mobility with her Blast Packs.

Sova is another no-brainer on Bind. He dominates on every map but Split. His information gathering is second to none. And without the verticality of Split, he's good at pushing players out of strong positions.

Cypher is strong as well, especially in some of the linear pushes. If no one is on his side, he can lurk effectively.

If you're going to use the Operator, Jett is a solid pick just about always. If you don't want to, though, consider taking Phoenix for the extra flashes.

This isn't a one-size-fits-all guide to Bind, however. There are definitely different agents, like Reyna or Sage, that could add some flavor to your strategies on Bind. But if you decided to use this flexible lineup, you'll have all the utility you need to do whatever you want.

