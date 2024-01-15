Best VALORANT agent team comps to run on Breeze

After being out of VALORANT’s competitive rotation for over six months, Breeze returned in Episode Seven, Act Two, only in a significantly new avatar that changed its original agent meta drastically.

First launched in Episode Two, Act Three, Breeze’s ranged features and open mid-section favored an initiator-heavy team composition, letting players clear the several off-angles their opponents could hold against them. Most of its original quirks still exist, but the changes have left the map a bit harder to control than before—and that calls for some updated optimal agent comps for VALORANT’s Breeze.

Here are the best team compositions for VALORANT’s updated Breeze map

Three keys to winning VALORANT games on Breeze. Image via Riot Games

I suggest the following team comps for Breeze:

Jett, Sova, KAY/O, Viper, and Cypher Jett, Reyna, Skye, Viper, and Cypher Jett, Skye, Viper, Omen, and Cypher Neon, Skye, Viper, Harbor, and Chamber

Jett and Cypher are almost unavoidable on Breeze, while Viper is a must in all situations. Try to keep these three agents on your team, no matter how creative you want to get with your strategies—here’s why.

Despite all the nerfs she got over the years, Jett is still the best VALORANT agent for space-taking intentions. Her Cloud Burst combined with her Tailwind (dash) has no competition, and on a ranged map like Breeze, I’d definitely want that combo on my side. Featuring strong kits for defense, Cypher and Viper, too, are tailored perfectly for the map. Viper can hold down either of the site’s entrance points with her orb and put up her wall for the mid-section, while Cypher can lock down the other site with his scary trap setups.

On days you don’t feel like playing Jett, Neon is a good alternative to try on Breeze. That said, she needs a lot of team coordination to shine—and it’s not just on Breeze. As advantageous as her wall is to cut down enemy sightlines and take space, enemies can capitalize on it if Neon doesn’t take the initiative to clear the sneaky space around it. Make sure to use her Relay Bolt to clear space for your teammates and her slide to take hiding enemies by surprise. Also, don’t forget to master her movement mechanics—that’s her biggest strength.

As an alternative to Cypher, Chamber is an excellent option for a sentinel on Breeze, provided he knows how to use the Operator (or any sniper). Despite the nerfs he has endured, the Frenchman can still act as an incredibly strong anchor, especially on maps like Breeze, where long-range fights are inevitable.

Viper is a non-negotiable pick. No other controller can offer as much value as her poisonous kit can. You can go for Harbor as a solo controller, but it’s hard to hold down sites with his dynamic kit on defense. Omen, Brimstone, and Astra aren’t sufficient as solo controllers, but if you are open to a double controller comp, definitely pair Omen or Harbor with Viper.

Omen’s Shrouded Step (short teleport) and Paranoia (blind) make him a meta agent on Breeze, but only when played with Viper or Harbor. As a solo controller, he can be very difficult to find value with during the attacking half.

Lastly, choices for initiators on Breeze are more or less the same as before. If you like a slow approach as attackers or love doing retakes, include Sova in your team. For a mixture of aggressive and passive, I recommend a double initiator composition, and for that, you can combine Sova with KAY/O (recommended) or Skye. If you’re going for a single initiator comp, I recommend Skye for aggressive playstyles and Sova for passive teams.

While these are the best and ideal compositions to pick on Breeze, my suggestions are subjective and might not suit your point of view. Don’t be afraid to experiment and find what suits your VALORANT team’s style the best.