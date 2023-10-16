Best smoke spots for every map in VALORANT

The controller role in VALORANT sports the highest skill ceiling among the four roles in the game, so you’ll often see players shy away from picking it. But if you want to become a controller main anyway, you’ll first have to know the best smoke spots in all VALORANT maps.

As of Episode Seven, there are 10 maps in the game, seven of which are currently in rotation, and each has multiple crucial smoke spots you need to know about. It all depends on your team’s intention, whether they want to push a site or take control of a map’s mid-section.

Don’t worry if it sounds overwhelming. I’ve listed all those nasty chokepoints you should cover your teammates from to ease your path to becoming a pro controller in the game.

The best smoke spots for all VALORANT maps, listed

Ascent

One of VALORANT’s first maps, Ascent, is heavily focused on map control and information denial, thanks to its adventurous mid-section that offers both sides a slew of options.

The best controller agents for Ascent would be Omen and Astra, but some players also like Brimstone for his ability to offer three instant smokes, combat stim, and lineup potential. Here are the best smoke spots on Ascent:

Crucial mid smokes for attackers. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Site attack smoke spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Site potential retake smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Site defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Tree smoke for attackers pushing through garden to A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one way smoke can be a great retake tool for defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports Possible mid smoke for defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports Top Mid smoke point for defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site defense smoke point. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Link smoke spot for defense.Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site attack smoke spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports Smoke to curb an A Tree attacker push. Screenshot by Dot Esports The best Omen one way you can throw while defending A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bind

Bind’s constricted lanes and on-site features call for closed-quarter fights, giving defenders a considerable edge. That’s why attackers must focus on denying as much information as possible. Go for double smokes (Harbor+Brimstone, Viper+Brimstone) if you can, but if you’re going solo, I suggest picking Brimstone.

As a controller on Bind, you can be the lurker for your team, focused on offering intel and picking off unsuspecting enemies to snatch space. Helping your team sneak into or flood onto a site suddenly should be your primary goal. Here are the best smoke spots on Bind:

A attack best smoke setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports A attack alternative setup with two Brimstone smokes. Screenshot by Dot Esports A attack second alternative setup with two Brimstone smokes (blocks heaven and shower-side angles). Screenshot by Dot Esports Preferred A Short defense spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Short basic defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Shower Smoke spot for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site attack smoke spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site aggressive smoke spot for B Long. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site basic defense smoke spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeze

Breeze was recently reworked, shifting the map’s focus to its flexible mid-section. Unlike other maps, Breeze’s chokepoints aren’t apparent and, hence, can be difficult for players to understand.

Due to its spacious sites and sections, you must focus on slicing the territory in a way that offers more map control to your team. Breeze heavily favors the wall-bearing controllers, Viper and Harbor, who can easily cut sites and sections in half and offer reliable retake opportunities.

You’d want to avoid picking the standard smoker agents here, although it isn’t exactly the worst idea to go for Astra or even Omen. Here are the best Viper setups on the map:

Viper A Site attack setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports Best defense smoke spot on A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Viper Mid Wall for defense.Screenshot by Dot Esports Viper B Site attack setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports Best defense smoke spot on B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mid wall alternative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Haven

Another iconic VALORANT map, Haven, offers three sites and a crucial mid-section to fight for. Luckily for controllers, chokepoints on this map are pretty distinct and straightforward.

Omen is, hands down, the best controller agent on Haven, but Astra is a close second. Here are the best smoke spots on Haven you need to know:

A smoke for A SIte’s Heaven is a must for attackers. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Site smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports Best A Site retake/defending smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports Basic A Main defense smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports C Site smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports This B Window smoke is great to facilitate an aggressive defender push. Screenshot by Dot Esports Basic C Main smoke for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports Garage defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lotus

Another three-site map, Lotus, is one of VALORANT’s newer locations, offering a unique experience for both sides. Unfortunately, it isn’t the most controller-friendly map.

In fact, I’ve come across teams dominating Lotus without controllers and those with double controllers struggling to take space. It’s just a quirky map.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m strictly against skipping on controllers for any map. It’s a crucial role, and not having the smoke advantage is a risky gamble. But you need to learn how to properly use smokes to your advantage. If not, even a double controller comp won’t help you win the match.

Omen is the best solo controller on this map, and if you’re looking to go with double controllers, you can pair him with Viper to strengthen your defenses. Here are the best smoke spots on Lotus:

A Site smoke spots for attack.Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site alternate smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Main defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A great one way to take A Rubble as defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports An excellent smoke to stop attackers from pushing through A Door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Basic A defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports C Site attack smoke spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Split

Yet another defender-friendly and mid-focused map, Split favors a double-controller, lurking meta like Bind, but you can always go with just one. I suggest picking Omen or Astra if you want to go for a solo controller comp. Here are the best smoke spots on Split:

A Site smoke spots for attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Site defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Rafters defense smoke spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports This smoke spot is great for contesting A Main. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site attack smoke spot for B Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Site attack smoke spot for B Alley. Screenshot by Dot Esports B Main smoke spot for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports Smoke Mid Vents like this if you are pushing through Mid Mail into B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Or if you’re going A, just smoke Mid Mail instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports A good mid smoke for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunset

VALORANT’s latest map hasn’t been able to impress the crowd with its quirky, mid-focused features, but it’s great for controller mains. Omen and Astra are meta on Sunset, but I’ve found great success with Viper and Harbor as well. Here are the best smoke spots for Sunset:

If anyone on your team’s holding A Elbow on defense, this smoke is a life saver. Screenshot by Dot Esports Great early smoke spot to contest A Main. Screenshot by Dot Esports A good one way to throw to pick off attackers pushing through A Main into site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Basic B Main smoke spot for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Alley smoke spot for attacking A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mandatory A Link smoke spot for attacking A Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can also smoke this off as an attacker if there’s a stubborn defender holding it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Attacking smoke spot for B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Alternative attacking smoke spot for B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mandatory B Market smoke spot for attacking B Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Good for contesting mid as a defender. Screenshot by Dot Esports Deploy this smoke as an attacker to take control of mid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

