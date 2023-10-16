Best smoke spots for every map in VALORANT

The controller role in VALORANT sports the highest skill ceiling among the four roles in the game, so you’ll often see players shy away from picking it. But if you want to become a controller main anyway, you’ll first have to know the best smoke spots in all VALORANT maps.
As of Episode Seven, there are 10 maps in the game, seven of which are currently in rotation, and each has multiple crucial smoke spots you need to know about. It all depends on your team’s intention, whether they want to push a site or take control of a map’s mid-section.
Don’t worry if it sounds overwhelming. I’ve listed all those nasty chokepoints you should cover your teammates from to ease your path to becoming a pro controller in the game.
The best smoke spots for all VALORANT maps, listed
Ascent
One of VALORANT’s first maps, Ascent, is heavily focused on map control and information denial, thanks to its adventurous mid-section that offers both sides a slew of options.
The best controller agents for Ascent would be Omen and Astra, but some players also like Brimstone for his ability to offer three instant smokes, combat stim, and lineup potential. Here are the best smoke spots on Ascent:
Bind
Bind’s constricted lanes and on-site features call for closed-quarter fights, giving defenders a considerable edge. That’s why attackers must focus on denying as much information as possible. Go for double smokes (Harbor+Brimstone, Viper+Brimstone) if you can, but if you’re going solo, I suggest picking Brimstone.
As a controller on Bind, you can be the lurker for your team, focused on offering intel and picking off unsuspecting enemies to snatch space. Helping your team sneak into or flood onto a site suddenly should be your primary goal. Here are the best smoke spots on Bind:
Breeze
Breeze was recently reworked, shifting the map’s focus to its flexible mid-section. Unlike other maps, Breeze’s chokepoints aren’t apparent and, hence, can be difficult for players to understand.
Due to its spacious sites and sections, you must focus on slicing the territory in a way that offers more map control to your team. Breeze heavily favors the wall-bearing controllers, Viper and Harbor, who can easily cut sites and sections in half and offer reliable retake opportunities.
You’d want to avoid picking the standard smoker agents here, although it isn’t exactly the worst idea to go for Astra or even Omen. Here are the best Viper setups on the map:
Haven
Another iconic VALORANT map, Haven, offers three sites and a crucial mid-section to fight for. Luckily for controllers, chokepoints on this map are pretty distinct and straightforward.
Omen is, hands down, the best controller agent on Haven, but Astra is a close second. Here are the best smoke spots on Haven you need to know:
Lotus
Another three-site map, Lotus, is one of VALORANT’s newer locations, offering a unique experience for both sides. Unfortunately, it isn’t the most controller-friendly map.
In fact, I’ve come across teams dominating Lotus without controllers and those with double controllers struggling to take space. It’s just a quirky map.
Don’t get me wrong; I’m strictly against skipping on controllers for any map. It’s a crucial role, and not having the smoke advantage is a risky gamble. But you need to learn how to properly use smokes to your advantage. If not, even a double controller comp won’t help you win the match.
Omen is the best solo controller on this map, and if you’re looking to go with double controllers, you can pair him with Viper to strengthen your defenses. Here are the best smoke spots on Lotus:
Split
Yet another defender-friendly and mid-focused map, Split favors a double-controller, lurking meta like Bind, but you can always go with just one. I suggest picking Omen or Astra if you want to go for a solo controller comp. Here are the best smoke spots on Split:
