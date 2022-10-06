Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins.

With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles that give off the best Halloween vibes. Let’s dive into the very best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT.

Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT

Reaver / Reaver 2.0

Image via Riot Games

The Reaver collection has been around VALORANT since the early days of the beta and has been revitalized with the latest 2.0 installment. With its black and red alternative colors, it makes for great Halloween-themed skin, Especially when paired with a finisher that drags the enemy down into the depths of hell.

Forsaken

Image via Riot Games

For those who don’t want to rely on traditional black and red skins, there is the Forsaken bundle. This bundle has a similar silhouette to the Reaver collection but has a muted green tone with silver aspects that gives off undead vibes.

Ruination

To keep with the undead theme, Ruination is the way to go. By default, it has a similar teal undertone with black accents and a scary face at the back of the weapon. Unlike the other weapon skin bundles on this list, all of the color variations for the Ruination skins bring a sense of Halloween whether the player is rocking the default teal or the orange alternative.

Nunca Olividados

Image via Riot Games

While this skin is one of the cheapest on this list, it does not lack a spooky theme. This skin is based around the traditional Day of the Dead holiday which matches perfectly with Halloween. For added effect, turn the skin to a darker theme which mutes the bright colors and highlights the woman in the skull mask on the side.

Xenohunter

Image via Riot Games

The Xenohinter bundle, made specifically for hunting down players, could not be avoided from this list. The bundle itself is rather plain, going for more of an army-like feel to it but still has a dark tone with the added sensor and dirty colors. Any protagonist in a slasher film would be lucky to have this with them.

Prelude to Chaos

Image via Riot Games

One of the more recent addition additions on this list the pRelude to Chaos skins is a great addition for Halloween. The skins have a dark theme by default with their black/orange coloring but the real value is in the finisher. Like the Reaver skins, the Prelude to Chaos bundle has a finisher animation that ties the enemy up in chains and drags them down into a pit, the ultimate death animation for anyone looking to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies.

Crimsonbeast

Image via Riot Games

Just in time for Halloween, Riot released the Crimsonbeast skin collection which features a demonic Thor hammer and a black and orange fiery theme. These skins come equipped with a little demon on the side of each gun which adds to the Halloween touch but does not come with any additional color schemes.