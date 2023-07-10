Barbie, Marvel star Simu Liu might just be the perfect VALORANT teammate

On the big screen, it’s no secret that Canadian star actor Simu Liu is far from shy when it comes to shining in the spotlight. After all, Liu played the titular superhero in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is set to be featured as a variation of Ken in Barbie.

But at the end of a long day on set, it appears Liu not only welcomes the chance to play a supporting role but relishes it as well.

At the Barbie premiere event on July 9, Liu revealed that plenty of his free time recently has been devoted to playing everything but the duelist role in VALORANT.

When asked by Refinery29’s Melissah Yang, Liu revealed that his main agents in VALORANT are Brimstone and Sage, with the ever-intrusive Breach also emerging as a favorite of his.

“Breach is interesting because he is right in there,” Liu said. “I like his stuff. He has a good ult.”

This revelation has quickly left some in the community shaking their heads in disbelief. VALORANT content creator Sean Gares replied to the Twitter clip, “I refuse to believe Simu isn’t maining Jett [right now.] [M]ain character out of game, in movies, and in-game.”

Considering how big of a personality Liu has been known to be when it comes to acting and even hooping on the hardwood, it certainly is a tad surprising that he does not mind doing the dirty work for his friends in VALORANT.

A fair bit of warning for those who do happen to run into Liu on the server, however: It is probably best not to discount his gun skill despite his more reserved agent preferences.

