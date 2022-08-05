‘Do we know him?’: Hasan and Sima Liu unknowingly played basketball together

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasanabi documented his run-in with Shangi-Chi lead actor Simu Liu, and he received an equally unexpected Twitter reply from the Marvel star.

An avid recreational basketball player, Hasan has often shared stories on-stream about his interactions with fellow online content creators and celebrities on the court. In a recent tweet on his alternate account, Hasan described an embarrassing exchange with one of Marvel’s most recent additions to the MCU, Simu Liu.

Hasan said that he initially had no idea exactly who he was playing basketball alongside, eventually asking Simu where he worked.

“I balled with the dude from Shang-Chi last night and didn’t know who he was,” Hasan said. “He was talking about Gym Shark so I was like ‘do you work at Gym Shark?’ and then everybody made fun of me.”

i balled w the dude from shang chi last night and didn’t know who he was and he was talking about gymshark so i was like “do you work w gymshark” and then everyone made fun of me. — hasanbabi (@nothasanabi) August 4, 2022

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered in September 2021, earning over $250 million worldwide and breaking records as one of Marvel’s most ambitious solo films ever. Despite his rapidly increasing fame, Simu has remained active in interacting with fans and fellow creators, somehow even finding Hasan’s alt account tweet.

“Bro deadass I turned to my friend after the run and was like ‘have I seen Hasan somewhere before? Like do we know him?!’ and he looked at me like I was a total f**king idiot. So great balling with you HAHA,” he said.

Though insisting that Simu was not meant to ever see his embarrassing retelling of the event, Hasan gave fans one of his most unexpected crossovers yet.