Xbox is giving away a Barbie’s DreamHouse Series S

Barbie hits theaters next month, July 21, and to celebrate, Xbox is giving away a one-of-a-kind pink Xbox Series S complete with its very own DreamHouse.

Although Barbie has been in her fair share of video games over the years, the iconic doll isn’t exactly synonymous with the gaming world. That hasn’t stopped Xbox from teaming up with Barbie ahead of her big screen debut on July 21, though. Xbox will be giving away an incredibly limited edition Series S to mark the movie’s arrival and will also be celebrating the flick in a number of other ways.

Detailing how exactly it will be teaming with Barbie in the weeks to come via a blog post, Xbox shared an image of the Series S that will soon call one lucky Barbie fan’s house home. Not only is the console a shocking shade of pink with the Barbie emblem on the front, but it even comes with its very own DreamHouse. Yes, that stand you can see in the image above really does come with the console.

If you want to be in with a chance of owning the one-of-a-kind console, you’ll need to pay the official Xbox Twitter account a visit, or the Microsfot Rewards website, from July 10. If you’re not interested in the console but you still want to celebrate Barbie‘s imminent release Xbox-style, there are a number of other ways you can do that.

Cars for different occasions, but both are fabulous. Image via Xbox

The Forza Horizon 5 logo being printed on the Series S’s DreamHouse stand is no accident. Barbie is also going to be making a colorful splash in the well-loved racing game via two new cars. Barbie’s Corvette and Ken’s Hummer will be added to Forza for free for all players, although Xbox hasn’t clarified when exactly the new vehicles will be available.

Female developers who have worked on Forza will also be celebrated in a video that will be shown during a World of Barbie livestream on July 14. A collection of dolls kitted out in Xbox gear will also be given away, and Barbie-themed controller faceplates have been shown off. The dolls and the faceplates will also be prizes in the Series S competition you can enter from July 10.

Related: Xbox’s Series S actually may be helping PS5 sales, analysts suggest

A pretty significant team-up between Xbox and Barbie and plenty of ways to kill time between now and when the movie hits cinemas on July 21. A casual reminder it releases on the same day as Oppenheimer. Theater lobbies are going to be filled with a very interesting mix of people that weekend.

About the author