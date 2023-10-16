Another broken Omen teleport spot on Sunset has been found in VALORANT

We all know Sunset, Riot’s love letter to Los Angeles and the latest map to enter VALORANT, as a playground for smokers and lurkers. Naturally, Omen thrives there, but even Riot likely didn’t expect there to be multiple ridiculously powerful angles only he can reach.

A new broken spot has been brought to light by Acend content creator Aleks “FakeAnanas” Šemec, one that gives Omen a near-unstoppable elevated angle on the B site of Sunset where he can watch both the mid-to-B Market entrance to the site and the B Main entrance. A smoke placed in either connector, which FakeAnanas does to the B Main entrance, makes the task of finding Omen in this spot even more daunting.

The spot can be reached by standing next to the central pillar on the B site, aiming at the corner of the ledge, and jumping while spamming the Teleport key. We tested this in a practice server first, and while it is doable, it is incredibly difficult to get consistently.

But if you’re able to magically get there multiple times during your defensive side, the B site suddenly becomes nearly impossible for the attackers to take. The spot is so high up that the first time you catch the attackers off guard, there’s a chance they won’t even know where they died from. And when the attackers do figure it out, it forces them to check that angle or clear it, allowing you to move somewhere else that they’re not actively considering.

However, the shelf life of broken spots like this is not very long, especially when the clip is shared so prominently. The post from FakeAnanas is approaching 600K views, with 342 likely Omen mains bookmarking the post for their ranked games later on. If there’s a time to queue in competitive and get some free round wins on Sunset, it’s now.

