All of VALORANT’s RiotX Arcane pass rewards and how to get them

Riot Games is celebrating the launch of its upcoming animated series, Arcane, with the RiotX Arcane pass. VALORANT’s largest event pass to date includes 10 exclusive items inspired by elements from the show.

The three-act Netflix series, based on League of Legends, follows the balance between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underground of Zaun, and features iconic characters including sisters Jinx and Vi.

Set to release on Nov. 5 at 4pm, the RiotX Arcane pass will be free for all players and will be available until Nov. 22. Here’s the full list of rewards for the pass and how to attain them throughout the month of November.

Fishbones gun buddy

The Fishbones gun buddy, Jinx’s iconic weapon, will be available on Nov. 6. Any player that watches the global premiere of Arcane on Twitch or Arcane.com will be able to earn this reward as long as they’re logged and have linked their Riot account to the streaming platform. The reward will also be available via the European broadcast on Nov. 7.

Arcane Poro gun buddy

Inspired by Poros, the mysterious, magical, and fluffy creatures from League of Legends, this gun buddy will be available starting on Nov. 7. Players can earn the reward by completing missions in World of RiotX Arcane.

Loose Cannon spray

The Loose Cannon spray, based on Jinx’s Fishbones, will be available starting on Nov. 14 via the World of RiotX Arcane.

Arcane Jinx player card

More information about the Arcane Jinx player card will be available soon.

Arcane Cupcake gun buddy

Earned via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Arcane Embrace player card

Earned via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Welcome to the Undercity player card

Earned via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Calculated spray

Earned via leveling up the RiotX Arcane pass.

Boom! spray

Earned via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Arcane, Cupcake, and Liar titles

Earned via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Images via Riot Games