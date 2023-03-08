Devs truly got creative with this one.

It’s an exciting time for VALORANT players, as Episode Six, Act Two launched on March 7, alongside Patch 6.04. It introduced Gekko as a new agent, as well as performance updates, bug fixes, and the traditional new battle pass.

As usual, the developer designed fun rewards for the battle pass, including multiple references to pop culture and internet memes.

Here are all meme references added with VALORANT‘s Episode 6, Act 2 battle pass.

All meme references in VALORANT‘s Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass

Meme references have quickly become a tradition in VALORANT. It’s a clever way to make low-value loot interesting for players.

When equipping those funny collectibles, players can spice up their matches and joke with their allies. The battle pass of Episode 6, Act 2 is no exception.

Tier 7: Huh? Spray

Screengrab via Riot Games

Reyna was chosen to reference a very popular meme that expresses confusion. It can be used as a taunt in a game after an ally messes up, for example. Players will certainly find creative ways to use it in their games.

Tier 34: Bye OP spray

Jett players buying Operators is a recurring meme in VALORANT, which likely explains the meaning behind this spray.

Every game has its black sheep, a character that is often picked by players who’re willing to carry games by themselves —for better or for worse. Jett is the agent many of those players instalock in rated games.

And sometimes, players who want to carry a game will also take the Operator. The issue is that this weapon is a double-edged sword.

The sniper has incredible value and if the opponents steal it from you, it’ll be hard to recover from that. With this spray, players have a way to send a signal to those Jett mains instead of spamming the chat. Thank you, Riot.

This might also be a double meme reference: the scene depicted refers to the fighting game license Tekken. The protagonists have a habit of throwing family members off cliffs in most of their titles.

Tier 40: Whaaat? Spray

Screengrab via Riot Games

Yoru was chosen to make a reference to the “confused screaming” meme. He doesn’t have a pan, but otherwise, the image is pretty similar. The spray is well-done; it will certainly catch the attention of players who encounter it in a match.

Tier 46: Omen Cat Dance Spray

Screengrab via Riot Games

Animated sprays also joined the battle pass of Episode 6, Act 2. One of them is Omen referring to the cat dance, a humor montage that was copied countless times, according to the spray’s name. That’s one way to break character.

Tier 20: Dolla Dolla Bill Y’All Spray

Screengrab via Riot Games

This isn’t a reference to a meme, but more of an homage. The name of the Spray might refer to a rap classic from 1997, called Dolla Dolla Bill Y’All performed by famous American rapper Coolio. He died on Sept. 28, 2022, at 59.

Tier 37: Extra Crispy Buddy

Screengrab via Riot Games

This is not a reference either. The Buddy looks quite generic at first, but the name hints at clever wordplay. The Extra Crispy will make you hungry, but might also help you get a crisp aim.

There are many other references in the Episode 6, Act 2 battle pass rewards. Many refer to the game’s mascot, the Tacti-bear, while others play around with the character’s synergies or Gekko’s signature looks.

The season kicked off last night in VALORANT. It’ll last over a month, before letting way to the next season. Players can now discover the new agent Gekko.