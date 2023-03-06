Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 6, Act 2

VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two officially starts on March 7, 2023, and will mark the debut of a new agent in Gekko.

The Los Angeles-based Gekko, the game’s 22nd agent and the sixth initiator, will seek to make his impact on VALORANT‘s meta with his cavalcade of creatures that make up his ability kit. His ability collection of Mosh Pit, Dizzy, Wingman, and Thrash can stun, blind, deal damage, detain, and even plant or defuse the spike.

Along with the debut of Gekko, Episode Six, Act Two will see the launch of Patch 6.04, the release of the second Oni bundle featuring a sick-looking katana melee skin, and a handful of other changes amidst a new act of ranked. And as always, there will be a new act battle pass for players to purchase and start leveling up.

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two.

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two weapon skins

The three new skin lines available in the battle pass for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two are Signature, Tilde, and Topotek.

Tilde

The Tilde skin line features skins for the Operator, Judge, Bulldog, Shorty, and Melee. There are three color variants (red, purple, and green) in addition to the standard gray.

Operator

Judge

Bulldog

Shorty

Melee

Signature

The Signature skin line is a vibrant, very colorful design featuring bright graffiti-like imagery. Players can get Signature skins for the Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, and Stinger.

Topotek

The Topotek skin line features skins for the Bucky, Ghost, Odin, and Phantom.

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Gun Buddies

Bounce House Cat-Eye Desert Rose Egg in a Basket Lucky Star (Epilogue) Extra Crispy Lucky Star Tilde Topotek Episode Six, Act Two Coin

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Sprays

Wanted Tactibear We Made It Well Played Whaaat Wide Swing Bye Op Charging Station DollaDollaBillYall huh Lets Go Omen Cat Dance Scoop of Smoke Signature Too Early for This Tug of War

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Player Cards

Topotek Boot Camp: So Much More Boot Camp: Stealth Module Boot Camp: Two Mountains Brunch At Crown Commander Bruno Gentle Breeze Setting Records Signature Spycam Schema Streetwear Setting Records (Gold Epilogue)

All images via Riot Games.