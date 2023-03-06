Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 6, Act 2

VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two officially starts on March 7, 2023, and will mark the debut of a new agent in Gekko.
The Los Angeles-based Gekko, the game’s 22nd agent and the sixth initiator, will seek to make his impact on VALORANT‘s meta with his cavalcade of creatures that make up his ability kit. His ability collection of Mosh Pit, Dizzy, Wingman, and Thrash can stun, blind, deal damage, detain, and even plant or defuse the spike.
Along with the debut of Gekko, Episode Six, Act Two will see the launch of Patch 6.04, the release of the second Oni bundle featuring a sick-looking katana melee skin, and a handful of other changes amidst a new act of ranked. And as always, there will be a new act battle pass for players to purchase and start leveling up.
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two weapon skins
The three new skin lines available in the battle pass for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two are Signature, Tilde, and Topotek.
Tilde
The Tilde skin line features skins for the Operator, Judge, Bulldog, Shorty, and Melee. There are three color variants (red, purple, and green) in addition to the standard gray.
Operator
Judge
Bulldog
Shorty
Melee
Signature
The Signature skin line is a vibrant, very colorful design featuring bright graffiti-like imagery. Players can get Signature skins for the Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, and Stinger.
Topotek
The Topotek skin line features skins for the Bucky, Ghost, Odin, and Phantom.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Gun Buddies
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Sprays
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Two Player Cards
All images via Riot Games.