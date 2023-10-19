All Iso agent gear in VALORANT

Iso is the newest addition to join VALORANT‘s ever-growing roster of agents, and the Chinese gun-for-hire is ready to lead his team into battle and win plenty of one-vs-one’s along the way. He’s also jumping into the action in style, featuring plenty of unique agent gear to pick up as players try him out for the first time.

From the earbuds he wears while decimating his foes to a hilarious spray when you fumble an easy duel, Iso has a lot in store for those who are looking to switch their mains for the next act. He even has the perfect skin for the perfect headshot machine as his pistol skin, which should be a great reward for people trying to max out the character when he releases on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

With a damage shield, a moving, indestructible wall, and a way to force another player into the Gulag from Call of Duty, he will be a menace to deal with—and he’ll be looking good while doing it too.

Here is all of Iso’s agent gear in VALORANT.

Iso’s unlockable agent gear

Sprays

Sometimes, the 1v1 doesn’t go your way. Image via Riot Games You won’t see it coming until it’s too late. Image via Riot Games

Weapon skin: Sheriff

The ultimate one-on-one tool of choice. Image via Riot Games

Player card

Iso is ready to take over VALORANT. Image via Riot Games

Gun buddy

Listen to some tunes while you blast away the competition. Image via Riot Games

