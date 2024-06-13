V Rising roadmap: All upcoming updates, expansions, events, and more

With the official release of version 1.0 of V Rising on May 8, many players are looking forward to what the future may offer, including expansions, zones, events, and how the journey will continue through Stunlock’s full edition.

Although there is no official V Rising roadmap yet, we’ve compiled a list of features that will hopefully arrive soon based on dev updates.

V Rising 2024 roadmap

Update Two was the release of version 1.0. Image via Stunlock Studios

When V Rising fully launched on May 8, players can now enjoy a plethora of new content like the new endgame region Ruins of Mortium, a new enemy type in Dracula’s Legion, dynamic events, world improvements, new weapons and magic, and more difficulty options.

Since then, V Rising has launched on PlayStation 5 (as of June 12) and eyes now turn to the bright future of Stunlock’s action role-playing survival game.

Here’s what we’re expecting next for V Rising.

Stunlock has previously mentioned V Rising would get three significant updates: Gloomrot, Version 1.0, and one other major expansion. As the first two are now here and playable, it’s a fairly good assumption the third is on its way. This will likely come around May 2025, especially considering everything else has come in May.

We don’t know what this update will entail exactly, but we can expect things like a new region, more weapons, spells, and quests, and extra enemies.

Future patches and hotfixes

Now that Version 1.0 is live, the big question we’re all asking ourselves is whether the devs will continue fixing and updating the game. According to a post from Sept. 28, 2023, the Stunlock team will continue making changes to V Rising “as long as players keep returning”—which leaves the ball in our court.

The team mentioned, “There will still be plenty of ways… to bring more bloodshed, decadence, and terrifying Vampire magic to the table beyond 1.0.” So, we can certainly look forward to more exciting and bloody things in upcoming patches and updates.

Halloween events

Even during early access, V Rising featured several free Halloween DLCs, new PvP and PvE events, and Halloween-themed activities. Now that version 1.0 is live the devs should continue the tradition for this hallowed day.

Art and community competitions

One of the great ways the devs bring the community together is through competitions and community events. The devs have held art and castle-building competitions in the past, and although we have yet to determine what might be next, it’s unlikely the V Rising team abandons this now the once-early access game is fully released.

While we don’t have an official V Rising roadmap just yet, this is everything we know and can expect for V Rising in future updates.

