V Rising has a PS5 release date, but you can gain access even earlier

Published: May 20, 2024 01:32 pm

The promised PS5 launch of V Rising is coming sooner than expected as the launch date was officially confirmed to be this June.

V Rising is coming to PS5 on June 11 alongside several cosmetic packs, a trailer from Sony revealed on May 20. For those of you who want to jump in early, pre-ordering the Legacy of Castlevania or Complete editions of the game grants five days of early access. 

There are several editions of V Rising available to buy from the PlayStation store. The base version of the game costs $39.99 and doesn’t include early access. The Legacy of Castlevania edition for $59.99 includes the base game, five days of early access, as well as the Castlevania-themed cosmetic pack. Finally, the Complete edition includes all of the above and three more cosmetic packs for a total of $99.99. As always, you can grab the game with a 10 percent discount if you have PlayStation Plus.

V Rising launched on PC on May 8 after a long period of early access, and a few days later, it hit a peak player count of 150,000. The game has Very Positive reviews on Steam, with over 77,000 total reviews, making this one of the best times to pick up the game and jump in.

In V Rising, you play as a vampire and set out to explore and conquer the mysterious world. You collect resources, build your castle, defeat bosses to unlock new spells, craft new items, and grow stronger. The game can be played solo, in co-op on private servers, or on multiplayer servers. But be prepared as multiplayer servers become more like Rust in terms of gameplay and competition with other players.

