How to beat Dracula in V Rising

Dracula is the final big bad bloody boss at the end of V Rising, added in version 1.0 when the title officially dropped. As Dracula is the last boss to fight, you can expect a tough battle and mechanics you need to watch for.

If you’re ready to take on this ancient vampire, we have a few tips, tricks, and helpful tidbits to help tip the scales in your favor and score you one last big win.

V Rising Dracula fight guide

How to find the Dracula battle

Dracula’s Castle is the main point of interest in Mortium. Image via Stunlock Studios

To enter Dracula’s Castle, you will need a blood key. This recipe can be obtained once you’ve defeated Lord Styx. His Castle is located on the eastern side of the Ruins of Mortium zone.

Take these items and consumables

The Dracula fight in V Rising is much more complicated than other boss fights and split into two phases. Before jumping into the fight, these are the consumables, spells, and other necessary items you should have:

Potions

Blood Rose Potion : 55 percent health recovery.

: 55 percent health recovery. 100 percent blood quality potion : If your build focuses on spell damage, Scholar will be the best option. But if you have a physical damage build, Rogue might be the best option.

: If your build focuses on spell damage, Scholar will be the best option. But if you have a physical damage build, Rogue might be the best option. Potion of Rage : This is for increased physical power.

: This is for increased physical power. Witch Potion : This increases spell power.

: This increases spell power. Vampiric Brew: This increases Spell Leech and Blood Type efficiency.

Spells and Passives

Blood Fountain : Healing pillar and deals leech damage. You’ll want a tier four gem on this spell that modifies Blood Fountain with the ability to remove all debuffs from yourself and nearby teammates.

: Healing pillar and deals leech damage. Phantom Aegis : Applies a shield on the target and inflicts Weaken on nearby enemies. You’ll want a tier-four gem that can increase the duration of the barrier or remove all negative effects.

: Applies a shield on the target and inflicts Weaken on nearby enemies. Void : Summons an exploding orb at the target’s location, inflicts Ignite, and pulls enemies together. You’ll want a tier four gem that increases Void’s damage and range, which means you can stay further away from Dracula while dealing damage.

: Summons an exploding orb at the target’s location, inflicts Ignite, and pulls enemies together. Frost Shield : This increases your movement speed and can block melee and projectile attacks for a couple of seconds. This also sends eight frost waves that deal magic damage and inflict chill when the barrier is hit.

: This increases your movement speed and can block melee and projectile attacks for a couple of seconds. This also sends eight frost waves that deal magic damage and inflict chill when the barrier is hit. Blood Rite : Blocks melee and projections for 1.5 seconds. Blocking an attack pushes the enemy away, dealing magic damage and leech.

: Blocks melee and projections for 1.5 seconds. Blocking an attack pushes the enemy away, dealing magic damage and leech. Spectral Wolf : Summons a wolf that deals damage, and each hit inflicts Weaken (meaning Dracula will deal less damage). You’ll want a tier four gem on this that will grant an ability where you consume weaken to spawn a healing wisp for yourself or an ally.

: Summons a wolf that deals damage, and each hit inflicts Weaken (meaning Dracula will deal less damage). Hunger for Blood: Increases damage against V Bloods.

Gear

Max your gear before going into this fight. You want to equip gear that will give you increased movement speed, critical strike chance, and health.

Weapons

Pistols and either the whip or reaper.

Party

Bring a friend. Or two. This fight is much easier with friends.

Winning the V Rising Dracula fight

Phase one: Entering Dracula’s throne room

The first phase features a rapidly moving Dracula, who has the following mechanics and attacks:

Summons blood pools on the ground.

on the ground. He can teleport from one player to another .

. He uses a sword in a swiping motion .

. He sends two verticle sword swipes at you . These deal considerable damage and can knock you back. But they can be blocked by the columns around the room. So, keeping your fights close to these columns is a good idea.

. He can do a dash and stab.

He summons two swirling red mist blades that move in an arc and return to him. These can go around the pillars so you need to be careful not to block yourself in. If Dracula moves, the blades will find a new path to return to him.

that move in an arc and return to him. He slams his blade into the ground , creating a deadly pool at his feet. The blade then shoots seven red fires in equal pizza-sliced shapes to the very edge of the floor. You can avoid this by dodging out of the way and then quickly moving to the left or right.

, creating a deadly pool at his feet. The blade then shoots in equal pizza-sliced shapes to the very edge of the floor. He can become a wolf and summon little wolves . Kill the little wolves as soon as possible. Dracula will jump at you and attack. You can move forward to avoid his attack.

. He summons a blood storm that closes in around you as he shoots blood orbs. Getting hit by the storm stuns you, draws you in, and you take a face full of damage. The only way to avoid this is to dodge through the storm just before it completely collapses at the center.

that closes in around you as he shoots blood orbs. He summons exploding bats. You can easily dodge these, and they drop blood orbs that can heal you for a small percentage.

He disappears and summons bats. At the end, he reappears and attempts to grab all the players. You need to dodge this, or you’ll suffer considerable damage.

He will dash to a target and overhead slash at them with his sword. This move is horrid because he can target one player with his dash and another with the slash. So, if you are in a team, be careful because he can change targets instantly.

at them with his sword. Vampiric Curse is a debuff you gain if you get hit too many times with his sword when you’re in a party. A bar will appear above your health bar; when it reaches zero, it will explode, and you’ll take significant damage. This is why debuff removal, healing abilities, and potions are crucial for this fight. If you don’t run a debuff removal, you can dodge away from the explosion. But if you aren’t great at dodging or timing your dodges, it’s just easier to use debuff removal tools.

you gain if you get hit too many times with his sword when you’re in a party. A bar will appear above your health bar; when it reaches zero, it will explode, and you’ll take significant damage.

Phase two: 65 percent health mark

Dracula begins this phase by shattering pillars in the room. The mechanics you’ll need to watch for during this phase include:

He summons a blood crystal, and this summons a ring. You must dodge through the ring to be outside this circle to ensure you aren’t being slowed. The crystal shoots blood orbs at you if you remain in the ring. But you’ll need to damage the crystal to destroy them, or else the entire arena will become covered in bloody crystals and hellish.

and this summons a ring. You must dodge through the ring to be outside this circle to ensure you aren’t being slowed. He disappears and summons his exploding bats in this phase.

in this phase. He dashes and does an AoE stab. Like his phase one attack, he will dash and stab, except this time, it’s a broader attack range, so you’ll need to move a ways away.

Like his phase one attack, he will dash and stab, except this time, it’s a broader attack range, so you’ll need to move a ways away. He will fly above the arena and slam down to attack . You can dodge this if you notice his shadow on the ground.

. You can dodge this if you notice his shadow on the ground. He summons a straight line of blood orbs that spiral towards you. You can dodge this by moving to the space between the blood orbs.

You can dodge this by moving to the space between the blood orbs. He sends verticle sword swipes at you. These deal considerable damage and can knock you back. Unfortunately, you no longer have the pillars to hide behind, so you must dodge them. In this phase, he sends out four swipes instead of two, and they can curve in a player’s direction.

He slams his blade into the ground, creating a deadly pool at his feet. The blade then shoots seven red fires in equal pizza-sliced shapes to the very edge of the floor. You can avoid this by dodging out of the pool and quickly moving to the left or right to avoid the red fires. Unfortunately, in this phase, you can no longer hide behind the pillars to avoid them. In this phase, once the red fires have reached their destination, they’ll summon red pools on the ground that explode, which you must avoid, or else you’ll take considerable damage.

creating a deadly pool at his feet. The blade then shoots seven red fires in equal pizza-sliced shapes to the very edge of the floor. He summons swords that drop from the air and slam into the ground . These will damage and slow you if you’re hit.

. These will damage and slow you if you’re hit. He moves to the center of the room and summons honing blood orbs and four fire lines that dissect the room into quarters. Stick to the edge of the arena, as it’s easier to avoid the honing beacons.

that dissect the room into quarters.

During both Dracula phases, you have short windows where you can damage Dracula after his attacks. So, the best way to defeat this big V Rising baddy is to attack, wait for Dracula to attack, avoid his attempts, and then attack him again. Then, repeat this until he’s dead. One of the best tips I have for this fight is to keep moving and don’t stop because you can be caught off-guard and that could mean the end of your fight.

More phases are unlocked depending on the level of difficulty, and we’ll update this guide with details on these phases once we’ve progressed through them.

Dracula rewards in V Rising

Beating Dracula is one of the biggest highlights of V Rising, and you’ll be rewarded with the following items for defeating him:

Dracula Soul Shard.

Dracula armor recipes.

Pedestal of Dracula.

The Dracula fight is the most challenging fight in V Rising, and it may take a few different attempts to defeat him. As long as you understand his mechanics and have the best spells, potions, and gear, this fight is very winnable.

