How to get and use The Fish in V Rising

V Rising is filled to the brim with wonderous items waiting to be discovered. One, however, is quite elusive, and many players have never seen it even after hundreds of hours of play. We’re talking about the mysterious Fish, so here’s how to find it and put it to good use.

How to find The Fish in V Rising

The Cursed Forest is a highly dangerous location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fish can be discovered in several ways, though its drop is far from being a guarantee. In all the areas where The Fish can spawn, its drop rate is under one percent, meaning you’ll need to be very patient unless you’re the luckiest person under the moon. Here’s where you can find The Fish in V Rising.

Loot in Brighthaven Docks

Perhaps the greatest area for looting and farming items, the Brightheaven Docks can net you the elusive Fish. Break all the containers you find and you’ll have a solid chance of finding this rare item. To maximize your chances, go for the loot during the night or, if you decide on a day mission, try and avoid all the big guys roaming the area. Brighthaven Docks can also net you The Fish if you send a servant on a mission there, so be sure to give that try as well.

Fishing in The Cursed Forest

Ponds in the Cursed Forest have a low chance of granting you the Fish. Usually, the odds are about one percent per pull, so be ready for some lengthy fishing sessions. The Cursed Forest applies a massive debuff that limits your visibility and completely clouds your map, so make sure you don’t go in there without the Shroud of the Forest cape, which you can get by defeating the Old Wanderer boss that roams the area.

How to use The Fish in V Rising

Fishing is a fun, and profitable, activity in V Rising. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fish has a single use: being dismantled into raw materials. Due to its rarity, the developers made sure it carries some fantastic loot that will be mightily useful in the mid to late-game periods when you’re crossing over to Gold and similar-level crafting materials. The Fish can be put into a Devourer to grant the player 20 Gold Jewelry, 50 Oil, and 200 Silver Coins. If you’re a collector, you can also keep it and share with the world how you got your hands on one of the rarest items in all of V Rising.

Is farming The Fish worth it?

V Rising has many activities that are worth doing over fishing. Image via Stunlock Studios

The Fish should be considered as a moment of glory in your V Rising campaign and not be pursued for its loot. The ratio between its rarity and difficulty of obtaining to the materials it carries is abysmally bad, so don’t put yourself through the trouble of finding it. A quick trip to Brighthaven Docks will net you so much more material, and perhaps The Fish in tow, so target broader loot farms instead of dedicating yourself to the pursuit of a single fish.

