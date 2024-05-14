V Rising: How to change Servant Hunt Times in your server

You can choose how long your servants take on their Hunt missions when sitting on the throne in V Rising. The default duration can be a bit shocking since it would take a whole day with the game running to complete, but it’s not the only option.

How to change Servant Hunt Times in your V Rising server

It will take forever to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To select the duration of the mission, drag the Hunt Duration slider to two, eight, 16, or 23 hours to change the hunt time. You can only set the time between two and 23 hours in V Rising.

The wait can be really long considering it’s equivalent to real-life time and sending servents on a 23-hour mission might not make sense to your gameplay, however, if you send them for a shorter time, the loot won’t be as great.

Sending servents hunting for such long times doesn’t make a lot of sense on private servers, since you would need to stay online the full 23 hours. Even if you play eight hours per day, it would still take you almost three days for them to come back.

How to get more loot on a shorter Servant Hunt time

You can make better use of your servants. Image via Stunlock Studios

You can earn the same amount of loot from the 23-hour hunt in just two hours by changing the settings in the V Rising files. There’s no way to change this setting in-game. We recommend making a backup copy of the folder before altering the files and using the Visual Studio Code to open the files.

Here’s the step-by step to get more loot in less time in V Rising:

Join the server you want to edit and leave (if you have more than one server). Press Windows and R. Type appdata and press Enter. Open these folders: LocalLow/Stunlock Studios/VRising/CloudSaves/v3 Open the folder most recently modified. Open the ServerGameSettings file. Press CTRL and F. Type “DropTableModifier_Missions” and press Enter. Copy the line “DropTableModifier_Missions”: 1.0, Then, in-game, click on your server and click on “Go to Directory” on the right side of the screen. Open the ServerGameSettings file (yes, it’s the same name). Paste the line you copied, you can place it in any order with the other lines of code, just click on the end of a line of code and press enter to create another one to place the line you copied. Change the number one to four.

Now you’ll have almost the same amount of loot from the 23-hour mission in just two hours. This reduces hunting time since you get more loot in less time speeding your farming. But you’ll still need to wait two hours; you can’t go below that time.

