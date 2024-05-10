How to get Wool Thread in V Rising

Wearing battle armor all day and night can be tiring, and luckily, there are a few fancy outfits in V Rising you can make for your vampire. Making those outfits (and a few other tailoring items) requires Wool Thread, so here’s how to get it in V Rising.

Where to get Wool Thread in V Rising

Loot locations in Dunley Farmlands

Poor farmers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get a lot of Wool Thread in V Rising is to clear as many locations in the Dunley Farmlands as possible. Wool Thread drops from soldiers and is often found in chests across the Farmlands area.

What’s even better, almost every point of interest in Dunley Farmlands has Wool Thread as a featured resource, so simply head north and start looting everything you see. To make farming more efficient, try to look for materials like Cotton or hunt V Blood bosses at the same time.

Craft it at the Loom

Time to refresh your wardrobe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second way to get Wool Thread is to craft it at the Loom in your castle. Before you can do that, though, you have to defeat the following V blood bosses:

Beatrice the Tailor

Christina the Sun Priestess

Defeating Beatrice unlocks the Loom, and defeating Christina unlocks the recipe for the Wool Thread. After both bosses are dead, head to the Loom in your castle (bonus points if the room has Tailor’s Flooring) and craft the Wool Thread from the following materials:

One Cloth

Three Coarse Thread

What is Wool Thread used for in V Rising?

Who needs stats anyway? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wool Thread is primarily needed to craft cosmetic armor as well as decorations. You can craft cosmetic outfits, like the Midnight Ball Gown, at the Tailoring Workbench. Those don’t grant any stats, but at least they look good. You can also turn Wool Thread into Carpet Rolls using the Loom and then build carpets in your castle.

