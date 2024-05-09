How to get Coarse Thread in V Rising

Getting stronger means looking for new materials and crafting more powerful items. For almost every new piece of gear in V Rising, you need a Coarse Thread, so here’s how to get it.

Recommended Videos

Where to get Coarse Thread in V Rising

Farm bandits and bandit camps

Leave no one standing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get Coarse Thread in V Rising is by killing bandits in camps or on patrol. It doesn’t matter if the location has Coarse Thread as a featured resource or not—any bandit has a chance to drop Coarse Thread.

I recommend pairing Coarse Thread farming with something else. You could head to the Bandit Armory or the Bandit Copper Mine to farm Whetstone and Copper, respectively, while also getting Coarse Thread.

Both resources are crucial to your progression, just like Coarse Thread, and the farming locations are close to each other. The Bandit Copper Mine is right below the Farbane Woods name on the map, and the Armory is further northwest. Farm these locations and any smaller camps or patrols you come across, and then wait until the enemies respawn to do it all again.

Craft Coarse Thread at the Loom

For when you have plenty of useless materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter Act Two of V Rising (level 40 and above), you can track down Beatrice the Tailor V Blood boss. Dealing with her unlocks the Loom station as well as a few recipes. Using the Loom, you can craft one Coarse Thread from eight Plant Fibre and 12 Pollen.

Plant Fibre is quite easy to get by simply cutting down gras with a Sword and you can craft Pollen from any 20 flowers using the Grinder. This is a more mid-game way of acquiring Coarse Thread and is mostly viable when you have several Garden Plots to grow flowers.

What is Coarse Thread used for in V Rising?

Bone armor is probably very uncomfortable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main use for Coarse Thread is to craft new armor. After the starting Boneguard armor set, every new armor piece requires Corse Thread to craft. Further down the line, you can also use Coarse Thread to craft Wool Thread at the Loom and use it to make more advanced clothing items at the Tailoring Bench.

