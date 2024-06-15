All Waygate locations in V Rising

V Rising features one of the biggest maps we’ve seen in a game, thus making it difficult to navigate. Thankfully, the developers have included numerous Waygates to help players traverse vast distances quickly.

Here are all the Waygate locations in V Rising.

V Rising Waygate locations map

The Waygates are spread out and it can be quite hard to reach them. Image by Dot Esports

The Waygates in V Rising are spread out across the map, with several in each major region. The map above should help you easily find them.

As you can see, there are numerous Waygates across the entire V Rising map; though, given how big the map is, it can be difficult to navigate to each of them. It’s important to know there are also caves near every Waygate that usually lead back to Farbane, which can greatly speed up your leveling and grind if you happen to build a base in the game’s first location. Not all Waygates have nearby caves, so plan your ventures carefully.

You can also build a Waygate at your own base so you can teleport to every other Waygate you’ve unlocked nearly instantly. Unlocking the Bat form as soon as possible will nearly nullify the need for Waygate traversal, making it generally useful for teleporting to an area before you transform into a small winged critter. Also, remember that you cannot be a Bat during the day (you can, but you’ll die from the sun), so Waygates can be used in such situations as well.

