How to find all V Blood Bosses in V Rising

You will spend some time beating all of these.

V Rising gives players the role of a vampire looking to regain strength while building a castle and dealing with rival or allied vampires. And the best and most direct way to increase your powers is by finding and defeating “V Blood Bosses,” enemies that will allow your vampire to learn new skills and build new structures. This guide will show you where to find each of them and their sweet rewards.

Currently, V Rising has 37 V Blood Bosses scattered throughout Vardoran’s five regions. The list is organized according to enemy levels, from lowest to highest, for a more straightforward progression of which ones to face next.

All V Blood Boss locations

Players can search for bosses in the game with the help of the Blood Altar structure, which shows which bosses you can find and track their locations. It’s also possible to check the rewards for them and a little lore about them. The Blood Altar is not needed to find the bosses, though. Most bosses in V Rising will be found at fixed locations on the map, but some of them can roam around the area.

Alpha Wolf

The Alpha Wolf, level 16, is the first boss players will encounter following the main quests and can be found in Farbane Woods around the Bandit Copper Mine. It can respawn in any Wolf Den.

Players will receive the power Wolf Form from it.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Rufus the Foreman

Rufus is one of three level 20 bosses encountered in Farbane Woods inside the Bandit Logging Camp, near the Alpha Wolf location. Among the rewards are the power Blood Rage, the structure Woodworking Bench, and the recipes Hunter’s Crossbow, Fishing Pole, Sculptured Wood, and Painting Frame.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Keely the Frost Archer

Keely is another one of those level 20 bosses located in Farbane Woods. This one is inside the Bandit Trapper Camp. The rewards for beating her are the power Frost Bat, the structure Tannery, and the recipes Traveler’s Wrap, Empty Canteen, and Leather.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Errol the Stonebreaker

Errol is the last of the level 20 trio and is also located in Farbane Woods inside the Bandit Copper Mine. The rewards for it are the power Aftershock and the structure Big Stash.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Lidia the Chaos Archer

Lidia is a level 26 boss that can be tricky to find for she can spawn anywhere along the paths in the Farbane Woods region. Beating him grants the power Chaos Volley and the structure The Devourer.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Grayson the Armorer

Grayson is a level 27 boss located at Bandit Armory location in Farbane Woods. This can be a tough battle, so prepare yourself and clean the surrounding area before the fight. The rewards are the power Crimson Aegis, structures Five-Finger Workboards, Long Boards, Assortment of Statues, and the recipe Whetstone.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Goreswine the Ravager

Goreswine is level 27 and he usually roams around two locations in Farbane Woods region. The first location is inside the infested Graveyard and the other is on the road south of the Bandit Logging Camp. The rewards are the powers Corpse Explosion, and Veil of Bones, the structures Tomb, and ‘Nocturne’ Fences, and the recipes Skeleton, and Ghoul.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Putrid Rat

This creature is a level 30 boss and is the only boss in V Rising that is not located in the wilderness. Players will need to build the Vermin Nest and then the Putrid Rat will spawn there.

The reward is the power Rat Form. The second form-related power of the V Blood Bosses.

Clive the Firestarter

Clive is a level 30 boss located around the Bandit Sulphur Quarry in the western Farbane Woods region. The rewards for beating him are the power Veil of Chaos, the structures Alchemy Table, Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, and Assortment of Enchanted Torches, and the recipes Sulfur, and Minor Explosive Box.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Polora the Feywalker

Polora is a level 34 boss located in Gleaming Meadows on the west side of the Farbane Woods region. The rewards are powers Spectral Wolf, and Veil of Illusion, structures Vampire Waygate, and Golden Floors, and the recipe Minor Garlic Resistance Brew.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Ferocious Bear

This big bear is a level 36 boss that lives on the eastern side of the Farbane Woods, inside his cave. The rewards granted are the power Bear Form and the structure Fur Rugs.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Nicholaus the Fallen

Nicholaus is a level 37 boss necromancer located in the southwest part of the Farbane Woods region. He is inside the Forgotten Cemetery. The rewards are the powers Pestilence and Ward of the Damned, and the structure Study.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Quincy the Bandit King

Quincy is a level 37 boss located very closely to Nicholaus the Fallen, in a bandit camp surrounding the Forgotten Cemetery. The rewards are the powers Chaos Barrier and Merciless Charge, structures Smithy, and Tailoring Bench, and recipes Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, and Hollowfang Battlegear.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Beatrice the Tailor

Beatrice is a level 38 boss and the first one on this list to be found outside the Farbane Woods region. She is located at the Dunlay Farmlands in the Dawnbreak village. The rewards are power of Human Form, structure Loom, and Assortment of Curtains, and the recipes Hunter’s Cloak, Cloth, and Cotton Yarn.

Screenshot via Pro Game Guides

Vincent the Frostbringer

Vincent is the first of three level 44 bosses and is also located in the Dunlay Farmlands region, roaming the central roads. The rewards are powers Frost Barrier and Veil of Frost, structure Prison Cell, and the recipe Reinforced Plank.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Jade the Vampire Hunter

Jade is the second level 44 boss and is located around the center of the Dunley Farmlands region, roaming the area. The rewards are power Chaos Barrage, and the recipe Major Explosive Box and Primal Blood Essence.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Christina the Sun Priestess

Christina is the last level 44 boss from the Dunley Farmlands and is located guarding the main pathways of that region. The rewards are power Purgatory and the recipes Glass, Empty Glass Bottle, Holy Resistance Potion, and Blood Rose Potion.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Leandra the Shadow Priestess

Leandra is a level 44 boss located on the northeast corner of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are powers Spectral Assassin, structure Jewlcrafting Table, and recipes Scourge Pendant, Scourgestone, and Skeleton Priest.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Tristan the Vampire Hunter

Tristan is one of the last Farbane Woods region bosses. He is level 48 and can be difficult to find, since he wanders along the paths in Farbane Woods. The Blood Altar is really useful to track him down.

The rewards are power Blood Hunger and recipe Greater Blood Essence.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Terah the Geomancer

Terah is a level 48 boss located on the northwest side of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Spectral Guardian, structure Gem Cutting Table, and recipes Siege Golem Stone, and Regular Gems.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Meredith the Bright Archer

Meredith is a level 52 boss located around the area Haunted Iron Mine in Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Sanguine Coil and recipe Wool Thread.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Frostmaw the Mountain Terror

Frostmaw is a level 56 boss that roams around the paths on the north side of the Hallowed Mountains. The rewards are power Ice Nova and recipe Scroll.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Octavian the Militia Captain

Octavian is a level 58 boss located at Bastion of Dunley in the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Mirror Strike, structure Anvil, and recipes Dark Silver Ingot, Dawnthorn Regalia, and Dark Silver Weapons.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Raziel the Shepherd

Raziel is the first of the pair of level 60 bosses. He can be found in the northwest area of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Crimson Beam, structure Athenaeum, recipes Silver Resistance Potion, and Corrupted Artifact.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Ungora the Spider Queen

Ungora is the other level 60 boss located at the center of the Cursed Forest. Because it’s a large area, the Altar of Blood will help a lot in the tracking. The rewards are power Volatile Arachnid and recipes Ghost Yarn, Silk, and Spiderling.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

The Duke of Balaton

The Duke of Balaton is a level 62 boss located within the northern edge of the Cursed Forest. Defeating the Duke grants players the power Toad Form.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Foulrot the Soultaker

The Foulrot is a level 62 boss located within the southeast part of Cursed Forest. The rewards are power Mist Trance and recipes Phantom’s Veil, Spectral Dust, and Banshee.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Willfred the Werewolf Chief

Willfred is a level 64 boss and can be found below the border of the Cursed Forest in Dunley Farmlands region at the werewolves village.

The rewards are power Heart Strike and recipe Holy Resistance Flask.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Mairwyn the Elementalist

Mairwyn is a level 64 boss and the first located in the Silverlight Hills region. Players will need to search in the southeast area to find her. The rewards are power Crystal Lance and recipe Imperial Thread.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Azariel the Sunbringer

Azariel is a level 68 boss located on the west side of the Silverlight Hills region. The rewards are power Power Surge and Recipe Gold Ingot.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Morian the Stormwing Matriarch

Morian is another level 68 boss located in the south area of the Silverlight Hills region. The rewards are power Void and recipe Flawless Gems.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Terrorclaw the Ogre

Terrorclaw is the last of the level 68 bosses and is located in the south of the Hallowed Mountains. The reward is the power Arctic Leap.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Matka the Curse Weaver

Matka is a level 72 boss located in the northwest part of the Cursed Forest region. The rewards are power Unstable Mosquito and recipes Schematic and Mosquito.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer

Nightmarshal is a level 76 boss that wanders the south part of the Cursed Forest region. The reward is the power Bat Form.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Gorecrusher the Behemoth

Gorechrusher is a level 78 boss from the south of the Cursed Forest region. This boss is one of the toughest in V Rising but luckily there are plenty of strategies to beat Gorechrusher. The reward is the power Wisp Dance.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

The Winged Horror

The Winged Horror is level 78 and it is the last of the bosses from the Farbane Woods region. Players can find it on the eastern edge of the Farbane Woods.

The reward is the power Frost Vortex.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Solarus the Immaculate

Solarus is level 80, the highest-level boss of the game. He awaits inside a temple in the east part of the Silverlight Hills region. The reward is the power Summon Fallen Angel.

Screenshot via mapgenie.io

Players facing a hard time beating some of these huge creatures of V Rising can try to play multiplayer with friends to help.