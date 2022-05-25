How to find all V Blood Bosses in V Rising

V Rising gives players the role of a vampire looking to regain strength while building a castle and dealing with rival or allied vampires. And the best and most direct way to increase your powers is by finding and defeating “V Blood Bosses,” enemies that will allow your vampire to learn new skills and build new structures. This guide will show you where to find each of them and their sweet rewards.
Currently, V Rising has 37 V Blood Bosses scattered throughout Vardoran’s five regions. The list is organized according to enemy levels, from lowest to highest, for a more straightforward progression of which ones to face next.
All V Blood Boss locations
Players can search for bosses in the game with the help of the Blood Altar structure, which shows which bosses you can find and track their locations. It’s also possible to check the rewards for them and a little lore about them. The Blood Altar is not needed to find the bosses, though. Most bosses in V Rising will be found at fixed locations on the map, but some of them can roam around the area.
Alpha Wolf
The Alpha Wolf, level 16, is the first boss players will encounter following the main quests and can be found in Farbane Woods around the Bandit Copper Mine. It can respawn in any Wolf Den.
Players will receive the power Wolf Form from it.
Rufus the Foreman
Rufus is one of three level 20 bosses encountered in Farbane Woods inside the Bandit Logging Camp, near the Alpha Wolf location. Among the rewards are the power Blood Rage, the structure Woodworking Bench, and the recipes Hunter’s Crossbow, Fishing Pole, Sculptured Wood, and Painting Frame.
Keely the Frost Archer
Keely is another one of those level 20 bosses located in Farbane Woods. This one is inside the Bandit Trapper Camp. The rewards for beating her are the power Frost Bat, the structure Tannery, and the recipes Traveler’s Wrap, Empty Canteen, and Leather.
Errol the Stonebreaker
Errol is the last of the level 20 trio and is also located in Farbane Woods inside the Bandit Copper Mine. The rewards for it are the power Aftershock and the structure Big Stash.
Lidia the Chaos Archer
Lidia is a level 26 boss that can be tricky to find for she can spawn anywhere along the paths in the Farbane Woods region. Beating him grants the power Chaos Volley and the structure The Devourer.
Grayson the Armorer
Grayson is a level 27 boss located at Bandit Armory location in Farbane Woods. This can be a tough battle, so prepare yourself and clean the surrounding area before the fight. The rewards are the power Crimson Aegis, structures Five-Finger Workboards, Long Boards, Assortment of Statues, and the recipe Whetstone.
Goreswine the Ravager
Goreswine is level 27 and he usually roams around two locations in Farbane Woods region. The first location is inside the infested Graveyard and the other is on the road south of the Bandit Logging Camp. The rewards are the powers Corpse Explosion, and Veil of Bones, the structures Tomb, and ‘Nocturne’ Fences, and the recipes Skeleton, and Ghoul.
Putrid Rat
This creature is a level 30 boss and is the only boss in V Rising that is not located in the wilderness. Players will need to build the Vermin Nest and then the Putrid Rat will spawn there.
The reward is the power Rat Form. The second form-related power of the V Blood Bosses.
Clive the Firestarter
Clive is a level 30 boss located around the Bandit Sulphur Quarry in the western Farbane Woods region. The rewards for beating him are the power Veil of Chaos, the structures Alchemy Table, Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, and Assortment of Enchanted Torches, and the recipes Sulfur, and Minor Explosive Box.
Polora the Feywalker
Polora is a level 34 boss located in Gleaming Meadows on the west side of the Farbane Woods region. The rewards are powers Spectral Wolf, and Veil of Illusion, structures Vampire Waygate, and Golden Floors, and the recipe Minor Garlic Resistance Brew.
Ferocious Bear
This big bear is a level 36 boss that lives on the eastern side of the Farbane Woods, inside his cave. The rewards granted are the power Bear Form and the structure Fur Rugs.
Nicholaus the Fallen
Nicholaus is a level 37 boss necromancer located in the southwest part of the Farbane Woods region. He is inside the Forgotten Cemetery. The rewards are the powers Pestilence and Ward of the Damned, and the structure Study.
Quincy the Bandit King
Quincy is a level 37 boss located very closely to Nicholaus the Fallen, in a bandit camp surrounding the Forgotten Cemetery. The rewards are the powers Chaos Barrier and Merciless Charge, structures Smithy, and Tailoring Bench, and recipes Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, and Hollowfang Battlegear.
Beatrice the Tailor
Beatrice is a level 38 boss and the first one on this list to be found outside the Farbane Woods region. She is located at the Dunlay Farmlands in the Dawnbreak village. The rewards are power of Human Form, structure Loom, and Assortment of Curtains, and the recipes Hunter’s Cloak, Cloth, and Cotton Yarn.
Vincent the Frostbringer
Vincent is the first of three level 44 bosses and is also located in the Dunlay Farmlands region, roaming the central roads. The rewards are powers Frost Barrier and Veil of Frost, structure Prison Cell, and the recipe Reinforced Plank.
Jade the Vampire Hunter
Jade is the second level 44 boss and is located around the center of the Dunley Farmlands region, roaming the area. The rewards are power Chaos Barrage, and the recipe Major Explosive Box and Primal Blood Essence.
Christina the Sun Priestess
Christina is the last level 44 boss from the Dunley Farmlands and is located guarding the main pathways of that region. The rewards are power Purgatory and the recipes Glass, Empty Glass Bottle, Holy Resistance Potion, and Blood Rose Potion.
Leandra the Shadow Priestess
Leandra is a level 44 boss located on the northeast corner of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are powers Spectral Assassin, structure Jewlcrafting Table, and recipes Scourge Pendant, Scourgestone, and Skeleton Priest.
Tristan the Vampire Hunter
Tristan is one of the last Farbane Woods region bosses. He is level 48 and can be difficult to find, since he wanders along the paths in Farbane Woods. The Blood Altar is really useful to track him down.
The rewards are power Blood Hunger and recipe Greater Blood Essence.
Terah the Geomancer
Terah is a level 48 boss located on the northwest side of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Spectral Guardian, structure Gem Cutting Table, and recipes Siege Golem Stone, and Regular Gems.
Meredith the Bright Archer
Meredith is a level 52 boss located around the area Haunted Iron Mine in Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Sanguine Coil and recipe Wool Thread.
Frostmaw the Mountain Terror
Frostmaw is a level 56 boss that roams around the paths on the north side of the Hallowed Mountains. The rewards are power Ice Nova and recipe Scroll.
Octavian the Militia Captain
Octavian is a level 58 boss located at Bastion of Dunley in the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Mirror Strike, structure Anvil, and recipes Dark Silver Ingot, Dawnthorn Regalia, and Dark Silver Weapons.
Raziel the Shepherd
Raziel is the first of the pair of level 60 bosses. He can be found in the northwest area of the Dunley Farmlands region. The rewards are power Crimson Beam, structure Athenaeum, recipes Silver Resistance Potion, and Corrupted Artifact.
Ungora the Spider Queen
Ungora is the other level 60 boss located at the center of the Cursed Forest. Because it’s a large area, the Altar of Blood will help a lot in the tracking. The rewards are power Volatile Arachnid and recipes Ghost Yarn, Silk, and Spiderling.
The Duke of Balaton
The Duke of Balaton is a level 62 boss located within the northern edge of the Cursed Forest. Defeating the Duke grants players the power Toad Form.
Foulrot the Soultaker
The Foulrot is a level 62 boss located within the southeast part of Cursed Forest. The rewards are power Mist Trance and recipes Phantom’s Veil, Spectral Dust, and Banshee.
Willfred the Werewolf Chief
Willfred is a level 64 boss and can be found below the border of the Cursed Forest in Dunley Farmlands region at the werewolves village.
The rewards are power Heart Strike and recipe Holy Resistance Flask.
Mairwyn the Elementalist
Mairwyn is a level 64 boss and the first located in the Silverlight Hills region. Players will need to search in the southeast area to find her. The rewards are power Crystal Lance and recipe Imperial Thread.
Azariel the Sunbringer
Azariel is a level 68 boss located on the west side of the Silverlight Hills region. The rewards are power Power Surge and Recipe Gold Ingot.
Morian the Stormwing Matriarch
Morian is another level 68 boss located in the south area of the Silverlight Hills region. The rewards are power Void and recipe Flawless Gems.
Terrorclaw the Ogre
Terrorclaw is the last of the level 68 bosses and is located in the south of the Hallowed Mountains. The reward is the power Arctic Leap.
Matka the Curse Weaver
Matka is a level 72 boss located in the northwest part of the Cursed Forest region. The rewards are power Unstable Mosquito and recipes Schematic and Mosquito.
Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer
Nightmarshal is a level 76 boss that wanders the south part of the Cursed Forest region. The reward is the power Bat Form.
Gorecrusher the Behemoth
Gorechrusher is a level 78 boss from the south of the Cursed Forest region. This boss is one of the toughest in V Rising but luckily there are plenty of strategies to beat Gorechrusher. The reward is the power Wisp Dance.
The Winged Horror
The Winged Horror is level 78 and it is the last of the bosses from the Farbane Woods region. Players can find it on the eastern edge of the Farbane Woods.
The reward is the power Frost Vortex.
Solarus the Immaculate
Solarus is level 80, the highest-level boss of the game. He awaits inside a temple in the east part of the Silverlight Hills region. The reward is the power Summon Fallen Angel.
Players facing a hard time beating some of these huge creatures of V Rising can try to play multiplayer with friends to help.