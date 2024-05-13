How to move your Castle Heart in V Rising

As you grow stronger in V Rising with new weapons and armor, so will your castle expand with new rooms and stations. There are only so many things you can build without moving what you already have, including the core of the castle, the Castle Heart.

Whether you want to tidy up your existing castle or move to an entirely new one, here’s everything you need to know about moving the Castle Heart in V Rising.

How to move the Castle Heart in V Rising

Make everything look perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building in V Rising offers a lot of freedom, from creating balconies and open roofs to moving crucial structures like the Castle Heart. Castle Heart sustains your castle, but despite being important, you and your clanmates can move it around to your heart’s content, just like any other building.

To move the Castle Heart within your territory, follow these steps:

Open the building menu (B key on PC by default) Click on the Castle Heart and move it to a new spot Click again to confirm the relocation

The only difference is your Castle Heart can’t be on the edge of your territory. It needs at least one square of friendly territory around it, so try to place it closer to the middle of your castle.

How to move the Castle Heart to a new territory in V Rising

You can also move your clanmates’ castle without them knowing (don’t do that). Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to move the Castle Heart to an entirely new spot on the map, the process is a bit more complicated. You can move your Castle Heart and the entire castle using the Castle Relocation Heart. It’s a green-colored Castle Heart structure you unlock as you progress through the main quest of V Rising.

To move the Castle Heart to a new territory, follow these steps:

Head to a vacant castle location Open the building menu and build the Castle Relocation Heart Interact with it and select Connect a Castle Heart Choose the castle you want to relocate Place Travel Bags and mandatory structures Interact with the Castle Relocation Heart and select Relocate Castle

Tip: Mandatory structures are the basic crafting and refinement stations, like the Simple Workbench and the Tailoring Bench

Your castle should now be in the new location. Any structures you don’t move and resources inside can be found inside the Travel Bags. I recommend moving everything except for walls and flooring, as your castle’s layout will likely change depending on the area.

