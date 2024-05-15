How to unlock the Ancestral Forge in V Rising

If you’re diving into V Rising, you have probably got your eye on the legendary shattered weapons. But before you can start playing with these epic tools of destruction, you’ll need to unlock the Ancestral Forge.

Ancestral Forge is essential for anyone in the endgame looking to repair any of their broken weapons. Unlocking the forge itself isn’t too tricky, but it does mean you’ll need to plan ahead and gather some specific resources. It’s perfect for those who’ve already spent ages grinding and are ready for a new challenge.

Recipe to unlock the Ancestral Forge in V Rising

Ready for a boss fight? Screenshot via Dot Esports

Prepare for Raziel the Shepherd

First things first, you’ll need to face Raziel the Shepherd, a formidable level 57 boss located in the Dunley Monastery in the Dunley Farmlands region. Raziel is known for his crowd-control abilities and powerful Crimson Beam attack, which can drain your life if you’re not prepared.

Counteract the Holy Radiation

However, the Dunley Monastery is a dangerous place for vampires in V Rising because it’s filled with Holy Radiation. This radiation rapidly depletes your health, making it essential to protect yourself. The solution? Holy Resistance Potions.

To make these potions, you need:

One Water-filled Bottle

One Grave Dust

60 Sunflowers

If you’re struggling to find or craft Holy Resistance Potions, visit Meredith the Bright Archer at the Haunted Iron Mine. You can also find these potions during your raids or buy them at the Dunley Farmer’s Market. Tackle this challenge when you feel your character is fully prepared—having the right gear and potions makes a big difference.

With your Holy Resistance Potions at the ready, approach Raziel in the main chapel of the monastery. Use your potions to negate the effects of his Crimson Beam and dodge his attacks while striking strategically.

Now craft the forge and repair your weapon

A look of the Forge. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve conquered Raziel and secured the Ancestral Forge blueprint, the real work begins. To build the Ancestral Forge, you’ll need the following materials:

One Primal Blood Essence

8 Radium Alloys

16 Iron Ingots

Radium Alloy is a critical component for the forge, but it’s not just lying around. Here’s how to get it:

You can find this material in Southern Gloomrot, specifically within the Transcendum Machine Factory.

Explore the Factory and look for crates and chests to break open. These containers might contain Radium Alloy.

For a more reliable source, you can challenge and defeat Zika the Engineer, the boss of the factory. Defeating Zika not only secures you Radium Alloy but also unlocks the recipe, along with the Fabricator crafting station and Empty Canisters.

Now you start the restoration process for your shattered legendary weapon. Simply bring the item to the forge and press the F key. Here is the recipe:

Three Onyx Tears

One Primal Blood Essence

One Shattered Legendary Weapon

There you have it! Each legendary weapon V Rising you restore will bolster your strength and ensure your status as a formidable vampire.

