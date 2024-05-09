Greater Blood Essence is the second tier of Blood Essence in V Rising and is used to craft gear and level up your Castle Heart. Your reach must expand, so here’s how to get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising.

How to craft Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

Build a Blood Press

Here, you can also make use of Tainted Hearts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising, you need to build a Blood Press in your castle. The Blood Press costs eight Planks and 120 Stone to build, and it’s going to be your prime destination for anything Blood-related in the game.

In the Blood Press, there are two recipes for the Greater Blood Essence:

Four Unsullied Hearts to craft one Greater Blood Essence 200 Blood Essence to craft one Greater Blood Essence

At first, the second recipe is locked. To unlock it, you have to kill Tristan the Vampire Hunter, who’s a level 44 V Blood boss. He usually wanders around the Farbance Woods, so make sure to use the boss tracking feature to find him.

Find four Unsullied Hearts

Got lucky this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the early game, your only option to get the Greater Blood Essence is to craft it from Unsullied Hearts. Unsullied Heart is a rarer version of a Tainted Heart, and it can drop from almost any living creature, including bandits and animals.

The chances of getting an Unsullied Heart from common enemies are quite low, though. I recommend hunting V Blood bosses or heading further north to fight higher-level enemies, as those seem to have a higher chance of dropping an Unsullied Heart. I had one drop from Errol the Stonebreaker in the Bandit Copper Mine and another from a random soldier near the Cotton Farm in Dunley Farmlands, so both are viable options.

Once you collected all the necessary materials, head back to the Blood Press and put them inside to craft the Greater Blood Essence. Now, you can upgrade your Castle Heart and start crafting more advanced items.

