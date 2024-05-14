Gloomroot area in V Rising
How to farm Sludge-filled Canisters in V Rising

Doom and Gloom.
Published: May 14, 2024

V Rising’s late-game requires lots of specific materials, like Sludge-filled Canisters, that also got a minor rework with the game’s full release. Here’s everything you need to know about farming and using Sludge-filled Canisters in V Rising.

How to get Sludge-filled Canisters in V Rising

Sludge-filled Canister crafting recipe in V Rising
I wonder how bad it smells. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Sludge-filled Canisters in V Rising is by crafting them at the Fabricator. You unlock the Fabricator and Canister crafting recipe after defeating Ziva the Engineer, a level 74 V Blood boss in the Gloomrot area.

To build the Fabricator, you also need 200 Tech Scrap, which you can also find in Gloomroot. Regular enemies barely drop Scrap, so I recommend heading into villages or farms and looting their wardrobes, cabinets, and chests. 

Build the Fabricator and use the following resources to craft the Sludge-filled Canisters:

  • Four Glass
  • Four Mutant Grease
  • One Iron Ingot

The only potential new resource on this list is the Mutant Grease. When you’re in the Gloomrot region, make sure to kill all the mutants you can find, as they drop Mutant Grease. You can also get Mutant Grease by refining Gloom Wood at the Sawmill.

What are Sludge-filled Canisters used for in V Rising?

Radium Alloy recipe in V Rising
Weird materials for weird items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main use for Sludge-filled Canisters in V Rising is to craft Radium Alloy using a Furnace. Radium Alloy is a core mid-to-late-game material, and you need it to use the Ancestral Forge and level up your Castle Heart to level four.

To craft four Radium Alloy, you need the following resources:

  • 60 Tech Scrap
  • Four Sulphur
  • One Sludge-filled Canister

Crafting takes one minute, so make sure to place the Forge in a confined room for a 25 percent production boost. For both the Castle Heart upgrade and the Ancestral Forge, I recommend crafting around 35 Radium Alloy.

