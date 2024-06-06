How to get Whetstones in V Rising

When building all the Refining Stations in V Rising, it seems like you need Whetstones to make them. To build the Grinder, you need four Whetstones, but the recipe to make them in the Furnace is locked.

Recommended Videos

It isn’t difficult to get Whetstones to build the Grinder. What’s more challenging is crafting them, though. There’s an easy way you can find Whetstones while exploring the map to make the Grinder and later craft the Whetstones themselves.

How to find Whetstones in V Rising

Grayson the Armourer is in the Bandit Armory of this image. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fastest way to get Whetstones in V Rising is by looking for Bandit Encampments and Armories on the map that have Whetstones. As you walk around the world, you’ll see yellow areas highlighted. Hover over the area with the cursor and the Important Resources will indicate if you’ll find Whetstones in that area.

That way you won’t have to travel all the way to a random Bandit Camp if it doesn’t drop exactly what you are looking for. The camp doesn’t have to be discovered to show that information; you just have to walk close by it.

Farbane Woods has a lot of Bandit Encampments you can visit. We recommend starting from the left side of the map since the first V Blood animal will be there, but if you are on the right side, you should be able to find places with Whetstones as well.

How to craft Whetstones in V Rising

He’s a difficult one to defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can craft Whetstones using a Furnace. For the Furnace, you’ll need to get 480 Stone and 60 Copper Ore. You’ll see that the Whetstone recipe is locked in the Furnace, but you can unlock it by defeating the Grayson the Armourer V Blood enemy. He’s level 27, so it will take some time before you at least reach the same level to have a chance of defeating him.

You’ll find him in the Bandit Armory west of the large Bandit Copper Mine on the left side of the Farbane Woods. You’ll have to clear the bandits in the camp so they don’t overwhelm you when facing the Grayson the Armourer.

Once you defeat him, return to your castle to craft Whetstones. It requires one Copper Ingot and 12 Stone Dust. For Stone Dust, you’ll have to build a Grinder for eight Plank, four Copper Ingot, and four Whetstones, but you should already have them from looting the bandit Encampments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy