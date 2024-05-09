Vampires on horses riding throguh the forest in V Rising
Image via Stunlock Studios
Category:
V Rising

How to get Grave Dust in V Rising

Time to become a gravedigger.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 9, 2024 04:50 am

As you expand your castle in V Rising, you’ll need a decent amount of Grave Dust. Stone Coffins and Waygates don’t come for free, so here’s how to get Grave Dust in V Rising.

Recommended Videos

Where to get Grave Dust in V Rising

Farm Grave Dust at Graveyards

V Rising vampire looting the graveyard
Grinding time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Grave Dust in V Rising is by farming Graveyards. Open the map and look for a location with Grave Dust as its resource. There are a few in the game, but the easiest one to find early on is the Desecrated Graveyard, east of the western Vampire Waygate. This is one of the starting locations.

Head there and start killing all the enemies in the area. Both Skeleton Priests and Undying Ghouls can drop one or two Grave Dust. Make sure to loot the graves that look like big gray boxes (not tombstones or small buildings). They can also contain Grave Dust alongside a few other resources. 

After clearing the area, leave and wait around a day for the enemies to respawn, then rinse and repeat until you have enough.

Craft Grave Dust at the Grinder

Grave Dust recipe at the Grinder in V Rising
Not that you need many anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a good amount of Bones, you can turn them into Grave Dust using the Grinder. Grinder unlocks as you progress through the game and complete the main quest objectives, but to unlock the Grave Dust recipe, you have to hunt down Goreswine the Ravager.

Goreswine the Ravager is a level 27 V Blood boss. Killing it unlocks the Grave Dust recipe, a Tomb building, Graveyard decorations, and the recipe for the Gravedigger Ring. Open the V Blood menu and start tracking the Goreswine. Follow the red indicator to find and kill the boss.

After killing it, head to the Grinder and make one Grave Dust from 64 Bones. It’s a bit pricey, but at this point, you likely have a load of Bones saved up, and there’s barely any other use for them anyway, apart from fueling the Mist Braziers.

Farm the undead at the Tomb

Ghoul recipe at the Tomb in V Rising
No time to mourn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tomb is another way to get Grave Dust in V Rising. You should already have it unlocked after killing Goreswine the Ravager. Build the tomb at your castle and use 12 Mourning Lilies to summon a Ghoul. Just like the Ghouls on the regular Graveyards, they have a chance to drop Grave Dust.

Tip:

You can find Mourning Lilies at the Graveyards mentioned before, like the Desecrated Graveyard. This forms a nice loop of POI farming, crafting, and Tomb farming.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Melinoe is watching ships sail away in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get Driftwood in Hades 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 9, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 9, 2024
Related Content
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.