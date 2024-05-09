As you expand your castle in V Rising, you’ll need a decent amount of Grave Dust. Stone Coffins and Waygates don’t come for free, so here’s how to get Grave Dust in V Rising.

Where to get Grave Dust in V Rising

Farm Grave Dust at Graveyards

The easiest way to get Grave Dust in V Rising is by farming Graveyards. Open the map and look for a location with Grave Dust as its resource. There are a few in the game, but the easiest one to find early on is the Desecrated Graveyard, east of the western Vampire Waygate. This is one of the starting locations.

Head there and start killing all the enemies in the area. Both Skeleton Priests and Undying Ghouls can drop one or two Grave Dust. Make sure to loot the graves that look like big gray boxes (not tombstones or small buildings). They can also contain Grave Dust alongside a few other resources.

After clearing the area, leave and wait around a day for the enemies to respawn, then rinse and repeat until you have enough.

Craft Grave Dust at the Grinder

If you have a good amount of Bones, you can turn them into Grave Dust using the Grinder. Grinder unlocks as you progress through the game and complete the main quest objectives, but to unlock the Grave Dust recipe, you have to hunt down Goreswine the Ravager.

Goreswine the Ravager is a level 27 V Blood boss. Killing it unlocks the Grave Dust recipe, a Tomb building, Graveyard decorations, and the recipe for the Gravedigger Ring. Open the V Blood menu and start tracking the Goreswine. Follow the red indicator to find and kill the boss.

After killing it, head to the Grinder and make one Grave Dust from 64 Bones. It’s a bit pricey, but at this point, you likely have a load of Bones saved up, and there’s barely any other use for them anyway, apart from fueling the Mist Braziers.

Farm the undead at the Tomb

Tomb is another way to get Grave Dust in V Rising. You should already have it unlocked after killing Goreswine the Ravager. Build the tomb at your castle and use 12 Mourning Lilies to summon a Ghoul. Just like the Ghouls on the regular Graveyards, they have a chance to drop Grave Dust.

Tip: You can find Mourning Lilies at the Graveyards mentioned before, like the Desecrated Graveyard. This forms a nice loop of POI farming, crafting, and Tomb farming.

