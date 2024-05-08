V Rising 1.0 Update Patch Notes

You can often tell if a patch hits the spot by the size of its patch notes, and that’s the case for the V Rising 1.0 update. Vampires waking up to May 8, 2024, got a long blog, featuring all patch 1.0 changes, improving the game further.

Recommended Videos

We wouldn’t be exaggerating by saying V Rising’s update 1.0 is an entirely new game. Some of the changes in the notes redefine core game elements that players have grown used to while adding new content to explore. From a new zone to bosses and spells, there are plenty of new elements to go through until you remaster V Rising.

My favorite change in the update is the power level increase, which boosted the bosses’ maximum tier to 90. While most bosses in the game come with their unique mechanics and challenges, reaching the end game was faster than I imagined. The additional levels should enrich the late-game experience.

Everything included in the V Rising 1.0 update

The shapeshift wheel is now more robust. Image via Stunlock Studios.

V Rising’s patch 1.0 is one of the game’s most detailed updates ever received. Still, it can be broken down into the following key categories:

New Area and boss mechanics: Addition of new V Blood units and bosses. Changes to existing bosses’ mechanics and abilities. Introduction of new map locations in Farbane Woods, Dunley Farmlands, and Gloom root New biome: Ruins of Mortium.



Weapons and combat: Changes to combat and gameplay mechanics (e.g., reduced damage, new abilities). Introduction of new consumables and potions (e.g., Vampiric Brew). Rework the shapeshift wheel for easier access to powers and forms. Visual updates to combat text for improved readability.



User interface and experience: Visual updates and improvements to HUD elements, menus, and maps. Addition of minimap in starting locations. Updates to spellbook and death log for better user experience. Inventory management improvements (e.g., bag rework, crafting station changes).



Progression and material changes: General balance changes and rewards updates. Rebalancing of crafting costs, consumable effects, and materials. Soul Shard rework. Changes to progression settings for servers/saves.



Quality of life additions: Bug fixes, anti-exploit measures, and performance optimizations. Addition of new achievements and voice lines. Additional sound support (e.g., DualSense controller, new music tracks).



Engine update: Transition to Unity 2022, providing improved performance and stability across various hardware configurations.



For a full breakdown of V Rising’s 1.0 update, you can check out the official patch notes on Stunlock’s blog.

Like with most updates, the best way to experience this patch will be through playing multiplayer with friends and learning everything together. With the V Rising – Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC also releasing, there won’t be a shortage of content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more