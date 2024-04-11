When does the V Rising – Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC release?

A legendary collaboration is rising from the crypt, with the world of V Rising set to collide with Konami’s iconic Castlevania franchise to bring a wave of nostalgia and customization options to the survival RPG.

Such a collaboration means a wave of fresh content for V Rising players, with this exciting DLC pack specifically catering to players who also love Castlevania.

What is the release date of V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC?

Now, this is an upgrade. Image via Stunlock

The V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC will be released on May 8, 2024. If your sole goal is to defeat Simon Belmont, you won’t have to buy the Premium Pack since both the fight and the Whip weapon will be available for all the players.

What’s included in the V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC?

The V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC is filled with thrilling content ranging from cosmetics to in-game elements. They include:

Cosmetics

Hairstyles

Shapeshifting forms

Castlevania-Themed Decorations

Bespoke Undead Mount

Soundtracks

For a more detailed look at everything new coming to V Rising with the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC, you can check out Stunlock’s official blog.

How much does the V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC cost?

Sign me up. Image via Stunlock

V Rising: The Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack will be available to buy for $19.99 starting May 8. Some cosmetic items within the pack unlock progressively as you reach certain milestones in the base game.

If you’re on PS5 and wondering when you can get your hands on V Rising, there’s light at the end of that tunnel. Stunlock Studios aims to roll V Rising out onto PS5 in 2024, so you may find yourself in the vampire action soon enough.

