When does the V Rising – Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC release?

Sooner than you think.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 08:45 pm
In-game gameplay footage from V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC.
Image via Stunlock

A legendary collaboration is rising from the crypt, with the world of V Rising set to collide with Konami’s iconic Castlevania franchise to bring a wave of nostalgia and customization options to the survival RPG.

Such a collaboration means a wave of fresh content for V Rising players, with this exciting DLC pack specifically catering to players who also love Castlevania.

What is the release date of V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC?

In-game image from V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC.
Now, this is an upgrade. Image via Stunlock

The V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC will be released on May 8, 2024. If your sole goal is to defeat Simon Belmont, you won’t have to buy the Premium Pack since both the fight and the Whip weapon will be available for all the players.

What’s included in the V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC?

The V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC is filled with thrilling content ranging from cosmetics to in-game elements. They include:

  • Cosmetics
  • Hairstyles
  • Shapeshifting forms
  • Castlevania-Themed Decorations
  • Bespoke Undead Mount
  • Soundtracks

For a more detailed look at everything new coming to V Rising with the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC, you can check out Stunlock’s official blog.

How much does the V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC cost?

V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack DLC teaser image.
Sign me up. Image via Stunlock

V Rising: The Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack will be available to buy for $19.99 starting May 8. Some cosmetic items within the pack unlock progressively as you reach certain milestones in the base game.

If you’re on PS5 and wondering when you can get your hands on V Rising, there’s light at the end of that tunnel. Stunlock Studios aims to roll V Rising out onto PS5 in 2024, so you may find yourself in the vampire action soon enough.

Read Article Is Albion Online pay-to-win?
Albion Online gameplay footage.
Category: General
General
Is Albion Online pay-to-win?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to solve Library Code and Symbol Puzzles in Botany Manor
How to unlock the Library in Botany Manor
Category: General
General
How to solve Library Code and Symbol Puzzles in Botany Manor
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to use Scrap Wood in Project Zomboid
What to do with Scrap Wood in Project Zomboid
Category: General
General
How to use Scrap Wood in Project Zomboid
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 10, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.