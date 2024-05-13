How to farm Thick Hide in V Rising

Only the other day, you were farming for Leather to craft new armor, and now the loop repeats, sending you out to farm Thick Hide. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using Thick Hide in V Rising.

Where to farm Thick Hide in V Rising

A task that requires a strong will. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thick Hide is the next tier of Rugged Hide you can find as you travel north to the Dunley Farmlands and Hallowed Mountains. The animals unique to those locations drop 20 Thick Hide upon death and make for a quick and easy farm. You can find a list of animals that drop Thick Hide in V Rising and where to find them below.

Dunley Farmlands:

Hounds

Cows

Sheep

Hallowed Mountains:

Moose

Frost Wolves

Arctic Bears

For the most optimal farming route, start anywhere in Dunley Farmlands (whatever is the closest to your castle) and start moving east, killing all the animals you come across. Cows and Sheep are usually in pastures at the human farms, and Hounds often accompany the militia on patrols or in their encampments.

When you reach the Hallowed Mountains, spend some time there farming Arctic Bears, Moose, and Frost Wolves, then head back to your castle through the Farmlands to get some extra resources on the way out. Be careful, though, as the Hallowed Mountains are home to the Frostmaw the Mountain Terror level 53 V Blood boss. It’s pretty strong, but if you’re passing Frostmaw in a wolf form, it’ll ignore you.

How to use Thick Hide in V Rising

Make sure to add Tailor’s Flooring for cheaper production. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thick Hide is required to craft Thick Leather. Duskwatcher, Crimson Templar, Blood Hunter, and Dark Magus armor sets require eight Thick Leather for one armor piece, making it 32 Thick Leather for a complete set. They also require Hollowfang armor as a base, so stock up on Cotton Yarn and Wool Thread.

You can craft Thick Leather at the Tannery after killing the mentioned Frostmaw the Mountain Terror V Blood boss. You also need Oil to craft Thick Leather, and the best sources are fish (requires killing Finn the Fisherman) and the Hallow Wood.

