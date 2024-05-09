The Devourer chest in V Rising
V Rising

How to salvage items in V Rising

Even vampires recycle.
Published: May 9, 2024

In V Rising, you constantly need to improve your equipment. You loot lots of items, which means your chests are at risk of getting full of all your old and unused gear. Luckily, you can still put old items to use via salvaging, so here’s how to salvage items in V Rising.

How to salvage equipment in V Rising

The Devourer inventory in V Rising
This one won’t eat you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a specific building for salvaging items in V RisingThe Devourer. It looks like a mimic chest and will gladly eat and dismantle items for you.

To unlock The Devourer, you have to defeat Lidia the Chaos Archer, a V Blood boss. She’s level 30 and you find her roaming around the south side of Farbane Woods. Use the V Blood menu to track down Lidia, defeat her, and consume her V Blood to unlock new recipes.

After defeating her, head back to the castle and use the following resources to build The Devourer:

  • 12 Planks
  • Six Copper Ingots

Place it anywhere in your castle (you get a 25 percent production boost if it’s in a confined Castle Room) and move items to the chest’s inventory to start salvaging them. You can salvage almost any crafted item in the game, including weapons, armor, research books, and even refined materials like Copper Ingots and Leather.

Tip:

Tools and armor have limited durability, so avoid salvaging rare and powerful equipment even if you don’t need it right now or have a duplicate.

When interacting with The Devourer, you can see which items are salvageable by hovering over them. Under the item’s description, you can see whether the item can be salvaged. It also shows you which materials you get from salvaging it.

Keep in mind that you get fewer resources when dismantling items than you need to craft them. Salvaging a Copper Ingot, for example, only gives you five Copper Ore back, instead of 20.

