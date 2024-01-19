Is The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit worth it?

The Sims 4 has many types of add-on content you can purchase to expand upon the base game. Most of these packs have been around since the game launched on Sept. 2, 2014, but kits are a newer form of purchasable content—and Goth Galore is one of many.

With so much paid content to choose from, it’s tricky to decide which packs are worth purchasing and which ones you can skip. If you have your eye on the Goth Galore kit in The Sims 4 but you’re not sure whether it’s worth it, here’s what you need to know to make this tough decision.

What’s included in The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit?

The Goth Galore kit has a total of 24 items, all of which are exclusively available in create a sim. These items include makeup, clothing, and accessories, so you get a pretty decent variety of different types of content.

Here are all of the items included in The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit.

One lipstick

Eight tops

Five bottoms

One eyeshadow

One facepaint

Two shoes

Four accessories

Two full body outfits

It’s got a similar amount of stuff as other clothing kits do. Image via EA

My favorite item in the entire kit is the tall platform boots, especially in the fun rainbow accent swatch. The plain leather jacket is another big standout item for me, and it’s also nice to get more makeup options since we don’t have that many. There’s a great long-sleeved shirt that has some fun Sims references on it too like Bonehilda and a goth Freezer Bunny, which I’m definitely going to use a lot.

The color palette for this kit is really well done and includes a lot of colors that are easy to match with anything. I love having so many different black swatches and textures since this makes all of the clothing really versatile and usable.

This kit also has a special feature we’ve never seen anywhere else in The Sims 4 that I really like, which is most of the clothing swatches completely change how they look rather than just changing the overall color. This is both a good and bad feature, though, since it’s easy to forget how many different styles each item is hiding.

This is the same exact top in different swatches, but each one looks vastly different. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How much does The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit cost?

The Goth Galore kit for The Sims 4 costs $4.99, the same price as all other kits. Kits are very tiny bundles of content that usually include somewhere around 20 to 30 objects based on a specific theme, so while this pack type is the cheapest one, it’s also the smallest.

Is The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit worth buying?

The Sims 4 Goth Galore kit is a solid pack, but I don’t think it’s one of the best ones that has been released, which means whether or not it is worth buying comes down to personal preference.

It’s not a bad pack by any means, so if you like the items it includes, then you should certainly add it to your collection. I personally think some other fashion-centric kits are a lot better and more worth the price than this one, but I do enjoy the items in Goth Galore too.

I don’t regret adding this kit to my collection, but I also think I’d be fine without it. It’s only going to appeal to you if you spend a decent amount of time in create-a-sim since all of the items it includes are for this gameplay mode.

There are lots of ways to mix and match fashion using this kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This kit isn’t my personal favorite fashion kit, and I would recommend getting Grunge Revival, Incheon Arrivals, and Moonlight Chic before you choose this one. Goth Galore is certainly better than some fashion kits like Throwback Fit, but it isn’t one of the overall best ones.

I’d also choose some build-centric kits, like Everyday Clutter, Greenhouse Haven, Pastel Pop, and Castle Estate, before I would purchase this one. I think these packs have a lot more versatility and usability overall than Goth Galore does for my playstyle.

There are also always way too many kits releasing in the future as was shared in The Sims 4’s roadmap, so if you aren’t loving the items in this one, you might want to save for the next ones instead. There’s a new stuff pack in the works too, which is way more worth the price, and SDX content can drop whenever, so you might get some nice free items to enhance your game in the meantime.