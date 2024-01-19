Is The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit worth it?

The list of kits in The Sims 4 has been growing faster than all other pack types with the Castle Estate kit being the 27th one to join the roster. With so many kits to choose from, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth buying.

Recommended Videos

Kits are fairly pricey add-on content for The Sims 4, so deciding whether to add them to your collection is an important choice. Here’s what you need to know when deciding whether or not The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit is worth buying.

What’s included in The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit?

There is a total of 25 items included in the entire The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit. All of these items are exclusively build mode assets, which means you won’t find any actual furniture in this pack. Instead, everything in Castle Estate is dedicated to the exterior of your buildings.

All of the items included in The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit are as follows.

Seven windows

Three doors

Two archways

Two fences

One set of stairs

One stair railing

One flooring

One wallpaper

One column

Two wall sculptures

One frieze

One spandrel

One exterior trim

One foundation

It seems small, but these build items have a lot more functionality than the items in most other kits. Image via EA

All of these items come in great swatches, and everything matches perfectly, something a lot of other The Sims 4 packs fail at. They also come in both a solid black and white swatch, although the white looks a bit grey, which is great for everyday use and makes all of the items a lot more versatile.

The standout items for me in this pack are the flooring and windows, which I can see myself getting the most use out of. Both seem useful for castle-like structures and other buildings I might create, so the versatility is what makes them stand out for me.

How much does The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit cost?

The Castle Estate kit costs $4.99, the same price as every other kit that was released before it. Kits are the least expensive base game add-on you can buy for The Sims 4, but they are also the smallest in terms of how much content they provide.

Is The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit worth buying?

If you’re a builder, The Sims 4 Castle Estate is a must-have, but if you don’t really care about creating old buildings, you can easily skip this kit. Whether this build kit is worth it really comes down to what kind of player you are.

You can create some pretty spectacular builds with this kit. Image via EA

Players who love carefully creating and designing lots will absolutely love this kit. It pairs well with a lot of the more expensive base game furniture, which means you can easily craft a castle with just the base game and this kit.

Castle Estate also goes exceptionally with expansion packs like Get Together and Vampires which have ancient and royal-looking furnishings, so it’s easy to match what this kit offers with other game content. You can truly customize the castle of your dreams with this one, especially if you use the Move Objects cheat while doing so.

If you’re more the kind of player who spends most of their time in create a sim or you don’t enjoy building, nothing in this kit will benefit you so you should skip it. Instead, you might enjoy a fashion-oriented kit like Goth Galore or Incheon Arrivals.

This kit also might not be for you even if you are a builder depending on what kind of lots you usually craft. The items in this pack are mostly very castle-specific and won’t pair well with more modern styles or rustic ones like those present in For Rent or Horse Ranch. Castle Estate is a very niche pack for a very specific style, so you’ll only enjoy it if you see a use for this building style.

You can very quickly craft an impressive castle with this kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Castle Estate kit is certainly one of the better build-centric ones you can purchase, but I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite overall. For my playstyle, the best build-oriented kits are Everyday Clutter, Pastel Pop, and Greenhouse Haven. I enjoy the items in Castle Estate, but it’s not an absolute must-have for me while these other kits are.