Category:
The Sims

What is the Move Objects cheat in The Sims 4?

Enhance your building experience.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 11:34 am
A massive castle.
Image via EA

One of the best parts of The Sims 4 is the ability to freely create anything you desire without limitations. But if you want to truly maximize your creative potential, you need to use the Move Objects cheat to get around building limitations.

Recommended Videos

Move Objects takes away those pesky building limits so you can freely place items where you want them. If you want to build the house of your dreams, you need to know what the Move Objects cheat is in The Sims 4 and how to use it.

How to move objects freely in The Sims 4

To move objects freely in The Sims 4, you have to use the Move Objects cheat. Without it, the options for where and how you can place objects are limited to the grid.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4

Before you can use the Move Objects cheat, you have to turn on cheats in The Sims 4. This process looks slightly different depending on which platform you are playing on.

First, you need to open up the cheat console.

  • If you’re on PC or Mac, press Ctrl + Shift + C at the same time.
  • If you’re on PlayStation, press the R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 buttons at the same time.
  • If you’re on Xbox, press the RB + RT + LB + LT buttons at the same time.

With the cheat console open, type either “testingcheats on” or “testingcheats true” to formally activate cheats. Both commands serve the same function, so you can use either to achieve the same result. Hit Enter after typing either command, and the cheat console will pop up with a message that says “Cheats are enabled,” letting you know cheats are active.

The cheat console for The Sims 4 opened.
The cheat console is in the upper left corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move Objects cheat in The Sims 4

The Move Objects cheat in The Sims 4 is bb.moveobjects on.

With cheats enabled, open up the cheat console again and type bb.moveobjects on to enable free placement of all items. If you want to turn it off, type bb.moveobjects off to switch back to regular placement mode.

With this cheat on, you can place any item anywhere, even in locations that might not make sense. It’s a powerful tool, but you should be careful when using it, since you might accidentally place items on top of each other or block the space Sims need to walk.

The difference between move objects off and on.
This cheat lets you place objects a lot closer together. Screenshots by Dot Esports/Remix by Kacee Fay

The Move Objects cheat allows you to do things you otherwise can’t, like stacking windows close together to create a custom one, or placing as much clutter as you like on a table. I refuse to build in The Sims 4 without it, and once you try it out, you’ll probably want to make every lot with it moving forward.

If you enjoy using the Move Objects cheat and want to see which other cheats you can use to enhance your gameplay, check out our guide on the best cheats for The Sims 4 For Rent or the best cheats for The Sims 4 Horse Ranch. You can substantially enhance your gameplay using cheats to give you more options.

related content
Read Article What does SDX mean in The Sims 4?
A freezer bunny in a box for The Sims 4's SDX drop system.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
What does SDX mean in The Sims 4?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 12, 2024
Read Article The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap includes way too many kits
The teaser for the 2024 The Sims 4 roadmap.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap includes way too many kits
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 11, 2024
Read Article EA leaked the entire Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit and it looks stunning
A giant stone castle with a boy and girl.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
EA leaked the entire Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit and it looks stunning
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Is The Sims 4 For Rent worth buying?
A boy and girl smiling together.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
Is The Sims 4 For Rent worth buying?
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Dec 22, 2023
Read Article The Sims 4 is the most popular entry in the series—1.8 billion hours played in 2023 alone
A group of Sims gathering and cooking in a kitchen.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
The Sims 4 is the most popular entry in the series—1.8 billion hours played in 2023 alone
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Dec 14, 2023
Related Content
Read Article What does SDX mean in The Sims 4?
A freezer bunny in a box for The Sims 4's SDX drop system.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
What does SDX mean in The Sims 4?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 12, 2024
Read Article The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap includes way too many kits
The teaser for the 2024 The Sims 4 roadmap.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap includes way too many kits
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 11, 2024
Read Article EA leaked the entire Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit and it looks stunning
A giant stone castle with a boy and girl.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
EA leaked the entire Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit and it looks stunning
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Is The Sims 4 For Rent worth buying?
A boy and girl smiling together.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
Is The Sims 4 For Rent worth buying?
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Dec 22, 2023
Read Article The Sims 4 is the most popular entry in the series—1.8 billion hours played in 2023 alone
A group of Sims gathering and cooking in a kitchen.
Category:
The Sims
The Sims
The Sims 4 is the most popular entry in the series—1.8 billion hours played in 2023 alone
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Dec 14, 2023

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.