All The Sims 4 For Rent items

Every pack in The Sims 4 comes with an array of unique items you can only unlock by adding the pack itself to your collection. The For Rent pack is an especially sizable one when it comes to all of the items included.
Whether you’re trying to decide if you want to add The Sims 4 For Rent to your collection or simply hoping to review everything it entails, here’s a breakdown of all items included in this pack.
All The Sims 4 For Rent furniture
There is a massive amount of furniture included in The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack, including a great selection for both Build and Buy mode.
Here are all of the general furniture items included in this pack.
Outside of these, there are also several build mode items to use for the outside regions of any building you create.
- Three doors
- 25 windows
- Seven wall sculptures
- Six fences
- Three gates
- Three columns
- Three stair railings
- One set of stairs
- Five wallpapers
- Six floors
- Six roof sculptures
- Two room trims
- Two roof patterns
All The Sims 4 For Rent clothing
Your clothing options in The Sims 4 For Rent will vary depending on what life stage Sim you are playing with, but there are some clothing options for every single life state except for babies.
There’s a wide array of full-body outfits across all ages.
The hair options are fairly limited, but all ages do have access to at least one new hair.
The tops included in this pack feature a wide variety of styles and colors plus options for every age group.
You’ve got about the same number of options for bottoms as you do tops which means there are many opportunities to mix and match between all of this clothing.
The shoe options are fairly limited and only available for children and all Sims older than them.
Teens and all Sims older than them have three hats.
There are a few bracelets and other accessories available to teens, young adults, adults, and elders.
All The Sims 4 For Rent traits
This pack includes four unique traits.
- Child of the Village
- Nosy
- Cringe
- Wise (Elder exclusive trait)
All The Sims 4 For Rent aspirations
For Rent comes with four different aspirations your Sims can tackle.
- Five-star Property Owner: This Sim wants to be the best Property Owner the world has ever seen.
- Fount of Tomarani Knowledge: This Sim wants to immerse themselves in everything Tomarang has to offer.
- Discerning Dweller: This Sim aspires to be the perfect Tenant and neighbor in a Residental Rental lot.
- Seeker of Secrets: This Sim loves the thrill of discovering juicy secrets about other Sims. What they do with that information has yet to be decided.
The Sims 4 For Rent world
There are nine lots in Tomarang, three of which start off empty. All of the lots and lot sizes included in this world are as follows.
- Ro Kaya Rockside (Residental empty lot): 40×30 tiles
- Taka Soi 15 (Residental Rental lot): 20×20 tiles
- Chee-Wít Chee-Wa Kanto (Residental): 20×15 tiles
- ZoSul Taman Botani (National Park): 30×30 tiles
- Isda Riverfront (Residental empty lot): 20×20 tiles
- Hothotok Shore (Residental lot with Bun Ma family): 20×15 tiles
- Tam Nang Sands (Residental empty lot): 30×20 tiles
- The Screaming Gecko (Lounge): 20×20 tiles
- Sungai Point (Residental Rental lot): 30×20 tiles
Although nine lots is a rather small amount for an expansion pack world, there are also some other activities around Tomarang you can have your Sims explore. Most of the water around this world is swimmable and there’s a hidden cave rabbit hole similar to the one featured in Horse Ranch plus some other rabbit holes like the Tiger Sanctuary.