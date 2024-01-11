The Sims 4’s early 2024 roadmap includes way too many kits

Following what most players would agree was one of The Sims 4’s best years yet as EA delivered all of the most highly requested packs, 2024 is looking a bit bleak. On Jan. 11, a roadmap for January to April was shared—and it’s just not looking great.

The roadmap takes the form of a jewelry box with each separate piece representing something new arriving in the first half of this year. This includes six different types of content, four of which are just more kits.

There are six pieces to this roadmap. Image via EA

The roadmap starts with “two highly anticipated kits,” which are the Castle Estate kit and the unnamed goth fashion kit. All The Sims 4 players got to vote between a couple of themes back in May 2023, and these two kits ultimately won the vote. They are expected to be arriving very soon since one of them was already leaked.

The next piece of content we’ll be getting is a Sims Delivery Express, better known as SDX, drop. All players will be treated to some free base game content as this “beautiful” drop arrives. The clues for this one are pretty vague and include a necklace with the letter W, a woman doing a model pose, and a portrait. These might be clues for some kind of beauty or fashion-related content, but we won’t know for sure until the SDX drop releases.

By far the most exciting part of the roadmap is the “sparkling stuff pack” arriving after the SDX drop. The latest stuff packs have been some of the most highly praised content by the community, with Home Chef Hustle officially reviving this pack type. The clues for this stuff pack include gemstones and shiny-looking jewels, so this could be any kind of pack ranging from a dedicated jewelry kit to a magical gemstone furniture one.

We are in desperate need of more party decorations, so this one intrigues me. Image via EA

Another kit follows the stuff pack and the theme for this one seems a lot clearer. It’s teased as a “celebratory build kit” surrounded by balloons, a disco ball, and a ring, so this kit seems to be focused on parties and decorations for festive events.

The final kit among all of the other ones arriving sometime between January to April is a “co-created style kit.” The Sims 4 team has done many different kinds of collaborations in the past, including inviting creators to work on builds and sometimes even help create kits, as the Sims creator Plumbella helped make Pastel Pop and Xureila helped make Modern Luxe.

They’ve also collaborated with real designers like they did for the Incheon Arrivals and Fashion Street kits. Because of this, the co-created kit arriving later this year could easily be one made with Sims creators or one made with actual designers.

It sounds like a lot of content, but kits are always so small. Image via EA

None of the upcoming content for The Sims 4 has an official release date outside of the larger January to April window. But all of the packs are expected to be released in the order they were teased, with the first two kits possibly arriving as soon as next week.